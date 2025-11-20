Seoul’s top lawmaker arrives in Hà Nội for three-day visit

HÀ NỘI — The Republic of Korea's (RoK) National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik arrived in Hà Nội on Thursday to begin a three-day official visit that officials say will inject new momentum into fast-deepening ties between the two countries.

Woo, accompanied by his wife, Shin Kyunghye, and a delegation of lawmakers, was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by senior Vietnamese legislators, including Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Director of the National Assembly’s Committee on Science, Technology and Environment and Chair of the Việt Nam–RoK Parliamentary Friendship Group.

RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam, Choi Young Sam, also joined the airport reception.

The delegation includes lawmakers Mun Jinseog, Hwang Un-ha, Yang Bunam, Mun Geumju, Lee Kiheon and Jung Eulho, underscoring Seoul’s growing parliamentary engagement with Hà Nội.

Vietnamese Ambassador to RoK Vũ Hồ said the visit comes at a politically significant moment for both governments, with a dense end-of-year agenda and a shared ambition to expand cooperation under the countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, upgraded in 2022.

He said high-level meetings this week are expected to highlight the strategic weight of the relationship, capping what he described as a 'successful year' in bilateral ties and laying the groundwork for stronger cooperation in 2026.

According to Hồ, Woo’s trip signals Seoul’s 'strong political commitment' to deepening the partnership and advancing concrete collaboration in a wide range of areas.

The ambassador added that the visit also underscores the rising importance of parliamentary diplomacy in the Việt Nam–RoK relationship, sending what he called a clear message of political trust and a shared outlook on peace, stability and prosperity in the region. — VNS