Organisation of 14th National Party Congress must meet highest standards: official

HÀ NỘI — Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member, Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the sub-committee for the organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, has requested high standards of communications and ceremonial decorations be met for the upcoming congress.

The official chaired a working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant agencies on Wednesday to review progress and provide guidance on these activities.

At the meeting, representatives of the ministry reported on the progress of the assigned tasks, as well as on the plans for decoration and communication activities to welcome the 14th National Party Congress.

Stressing that the ministry’s workload is extensive, important, and must be completed within a short period of time and meet high standards, he requested the ministry and relevant units to continue seriously, promptly, and effectively implementing the conclusions of the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as the instructions of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on this matter.

During the session, the Permanent Member provided guidance on decorative and visual arrangements across various areas and spaces, including the main hall at the National Convention Centre, where the 14th National Party Congress will take place, and along Thăng Long Avenue in Hà Nội.

Emphasising the need for solemnity, harmony, and aesthetic quality, Tu requested the ministry to absorb the comments made at the meeting and organise an inspection team to the National Convention Centre to make plans to fully meet the set requirements and objectives.

Meanwhile, the Party Central Committee’s Office and the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation were asked to appraise the content, quantity, format, and placement of slogans.

Tú asked the Party Central Committee's Office, the Commission for Information and Education, and Mass Mobilisation, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to continue close coordination in order to finalise a best plan for submission to the Politburo for consideration and approval. — VNA/VNS