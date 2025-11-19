Spirit of unity helps Vietnamese people overcome all difficulties: President Lương Cường

HÀ NỘI — Unity is a cultural and historical tradition, cultivated over thousands of years and always a source of strength in the history of nation-building and defence, said State President Lương Cường.

He made the statement on Tuesday morning while attending the Great National Unity Day Festival in Bảo An Hamlet, Gò Nổi Commune, Đà Nẵng City.

The event marked the 95th anniversary of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (November 18, 1930 – November 18, 2025), which is also this year’s Great National Unity Day.

In his speech, President Cường noted that recently, Gò Nổi Commune and many localities across the country have faced abnormal natural disasters and typhoons, with many households severely affected.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, he expressed deep sympathy for the losses and damages suffered by the people of Đà Nẵng City and other regions nationwide.

He also expressed gratitude to frontline forces, the military, police and commune-level officials who have sacrificed and braved dangers to protect the lives and property of the people.

The President affirmed that unity is a sacred and precious tradition that has created the distinctive cultural beauty of the Vietnamese people.

Building on the tradition of unity of our ancestors — 'One tree cannot make a forest, but three trees together make a high mountain' — the beloved late President Hồ Chí Minh affirmed: “Unity, unity, great unity. Success, success, great success.”

President Cường emphasised that from the strength of the spirit of unity, self-reliance and determination of the entire people and army under the Party’s leadership, the nation has overcome countless difficulties, defeated all invaders, unified the country and achieved great and historic accomplishments in 40 years of renovation.

He underscored that throughout history, the spirit of unity has helped the Vietnamese people overcome challenges and achieve one victory after another.

In the new development phase, as the country enters an era of building a rich, strong, prosperous, happy and enduring nation, the power of great national unity is more important than ever.

To promote the tradition and the positive results achieved, the President requested that the leaders of Đà Nẵng City and Gò Nổi Commune continue innovating in content and methods.

They should strongly promote people’s ownership, enhance grassroots democracy, strengthen dialogue, listen to the people’s opinions and truly put the people at the centre of development, building a streamlined, efficient, effective and close-to-people grassroots government.

The commune should constantly care for and improve the material and spiritual life of the people, promote socio-economic development and ensure national defence, security and social order.

It should also raise living standards and income, implement social welfare effectively — especially for policy families, people with meritorious services and vulnerable groups — so that no one is left behind.

In addition, local authorities must proactively adapt and build a safe community in the context of climate change and complex abnormal natural disasters.

President Cường emphasised that the Party and State are doing everything to support people in storm-hit areas to stabilise their lives, while directing all sectors to build a comprehensive strategy to respond to natural disasters.

With the resilient tradition and spirit of unity nurtured and preserved through many generations in Bảo An Hamlet and 16 hamlets of Gò Nổi Commune, along with the determination of Party committees, authorities and the Fatherland Front at all levels, the President trusts that all hamlets will continue to develop strongly, becoming a model for building civilised, safe and happy villages.

On behalf of the Party and State leadership, President Cường sent best wishes for health, peace, prosperity and happiness to all compatriots nationwide.

He wished the unity of Bảo An Hamlet and the 16 hamlets of Gò Nổi Commune to be increasingly strong and warm, joining hands to build the commune into a modern new rural area by 2030 as identified by the 1st Party Congress Resolution of the commune.

Bảo An was once known as the 'most scholarly village' in the central south region. Gò Nổi Commune lies southwest of Đà Nẵng City, along the Thu Bồn River, and is a cultural cradle with distinctive cultural, revolutionary and heroic traditions.

After merging from three communes — Điện Phong, Điện Trung and Điện Quang — Gò Nổi now has 17 affiliated hamlets.

Despite many difficulties, Bảo An Hamlet and the 16 hamlets in the commune have maintained stable development, contributing positively to Gò Nổi's overall achievements.

Actions urged to restore services in flood-hit areas

President Cường on Tuesday visited and encouraged residents in areas affected by floods during his attendance at the Great National Unity Festival in Gò Nổi Commune.

Encouraging them to unite, support each other and overcome the aftermath of the floods, he affirmed that the Party and State will do everything possible to help affected people stabilise their lives and allow children to return to school as soon as possible.

The State leader urged local authorities to remain closely engaged with affected communities and provide maximum support.

He also called for urgent actions from relevant sectors to restore communication, transport, electricity and water services and ensure the supply of food, medicines and other essentials for people in isolated areas.

Earlier, the President and the working delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the Điện Bàn Martyrs’ Cemetery, the Memorial House of Hero Nguyễn Văn Trỗi and the Memorial House of Governor Hoàng Diệu. — VNS