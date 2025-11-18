PM outlines Việt Nam’s development vision, strategic ties with Kuwait in policy address

KUWAIT CITY — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivered a policy speech at the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute on Tuesday as part of his official visit to Kuwait, stressing that Việt Nam–Kuwait relations are entering a period of dynamic transformation and hold the potential to become a model partnership between Southeast Asia and the Gulf, as well as a solid friendship bridge connecting Asia and the Middle East.

The PM expressed sincere gratitude to the Emir, Crown Prince, Government and people of Kuwait for the warm and thoughtful welcome extended to the Vietnamese delegation. He noted his visit is the first by a high-ranking Vietnamese leader in 16 years and takes place as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026.

The PM outlined Việt Nam’s perspective on the world today, underlining unprecedented challenges, uncertainty and intertwined opportunities and risks in the early 21st century.

He identified six major contradictions in international relations, yet emphasised that peace, cooperation and development remain the prevailing aspirations of all nations, despite barriers such as political polarisation, economic fragmentation, institutional disparity and uneven development.

In this context, PM Chính underscored the strategic importance of the Middle East, a crossroads connecting Europe, Asia and Africa, home to three major world religions, and a region central to global energy and trade flows.

Each country, he said, has its own development path, but Việt Nam and Kuwait share a common vision: fostering sincere, equal and respectful cooperation guided by mutual trust, mutual understanding and the principles of the UN Charter and international law, with the ultimate goal of building a peaceful, stable and sustainably developing world.

He affirmed the two nations’ shared commitment to peace, justice, compassion and human-centred development.

The PM shared Việt Nam’s journey over the past eight decades from struggles for independence to national renewal. Việt Nam consistently implements three fundamental factors in national construction and development: a socialist-oriented market economy deeply integrated into the global economy; socialist democracy; and a socialist rule-of-law state.

At the same time, Việt Nam pursues three development viewpoints: maintaining political and social stability; placing people as the centre, the subject, the goal, the driving force and the most important resource of development; and ensuring that economic growth does not come at the expense of social progress, justice, welfare or the environment.

PM Chính highlighted six priority policy areas. Economic development is the central task, with an independent and resilient economy actively engaging in comprehensive and effective global integration. Cultural development is the spiritual foundation of society.

Việt Nam implements a consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation, being a good friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community. The country focuses on ensuring social security, constantly improving the material and spiritual life and happiness of the people, he said.

Ensuring national defence and security is an important and regular task, he said, reiterating Việt Nam’s “four no’s” defence policy – not participating in military alliances, not affiliating with one country to oppose another, not allowing foreign countries to establish military bases or use Vietnamese territory to oppose other countries, and not using force or threatening to use force in international relations.

He emphasised strengthening the Party leadership and building a clean, strong political system with resolute anti-corruption efforts.

After almost 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has transformed from a war-torn, embargoed country into an increasingly important global partner. Việt Nam has set up diplomatic relations with 194 countries, comprehensive strategic partnerships with 14 nations, including all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and trade agreements with more than 60 partners via 17 free trade agreements.

Việt Nam’s GDP is projected to reach around US$510 billion by 2025, ranking 32nd globally, with per-capita income surpassing $5,000, up from just over $100 in 1990. The country is now among the world’s top 20 economies in terms of international trade and investment attraction.

PM Chính reviewed the long-standing friendship between Việt Nam and Kuwait. Kuwait was the first Gulf country to establish diplomatic ties with Việt Nam in 1976. Over nearly five decades, the two sides have supported each other consistently at multilateral forums and shared common aspirations for peace, independence and development.

Kuwait was also the first Gulf nation to provide Việt Nam with the largest preferential ODA, including those for the Dầu Tiếng irrigation project in 1979, and offered invaluable assistance, such as 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses during difficult times.

Today, Kuwait remains one of Việt Nam’s leading partners in the Middle East, with bilateral trade reaching $7.3 billion in 2024 and major investments such as the landmark Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical Complex.

However, the PM noted that economic cooperation still falls short of potential, and political-diplomatic ties have yet to fully match the pace of development. He called for both sides to overcome challenges and enter a new, stronger phase of partnership.

PM Chính briefed the participants on his meetings with the Emir, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kuwait, saying that during which both sides agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and identified nine priority areas for future cooperation.

These include strengthening political trust and high-level exchanges; enhancing coordination to safeguard legitimate interests and strengthen cooperation in national defence, security and non-traditional security, including cybersecurity under the Hanoi Convention on Cybercrime; expanding collaboration in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; and deepening energy cooperation, including oil and gas, services and high-quality human resources.

The two countries also shared views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

He stressed that Việt Nam–Kuwait relations are now at a historic turning point, poised to become a model of cooperation between Southeast Asia and the Gulf and a solid bridge between Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The new Strategic Partnership, he said, will create favourable conditions for both sides to contribute more actively to regional and global peace, stability and development.

He emphasised the role of the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute in nurturing future generations of diplomats and expressed confidence that the newly signed memorandum of understanding between the diplomatic academies of the two countries will soon translate into concrete cooperation programmes starting in 2026.

After addressing the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute, PM Chính, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Kuwait for Algeria at the invitation of Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb. — VNA/VNS