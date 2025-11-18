Vietnamese Ministry of Defence attends Dubai Airshow 2025

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence, led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, has attended the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and visited the UAE Ministry of Defence to boost bilateral cooperation.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the leading international airshows in the world. This year’s event brings together nearly 1,500 exhibitors from 98 countries, with nearly 200 aircraft and the latest advancements in aviation and defence technology on display.

Việt Nam’s participation in the airshow demonstrates its commitment to international cooperation in the defence industry. It affirms that the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of National Defence always create favourable conditions to strengthen international exchanges and collaboration in defence industry under the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for Vietnamese laws as well as other international commitments.

At the event, Chiến visited the booths and met with defence industry enterprises from the UAE and other countries. He suggested that countries promote exchanges with Việt Nam and explore cooperation opportunities, in conformity with the capabilities of each party, and agree on directions to enhance defence industry cooperation in the future.

On Monday, the Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Viettel Group and Edge Group from the UAE.

The MoU lays a solid foundation for potential cooperation in the high-tech defence industry, while outlining a roadmap for joint initiatives of mutual interest, including the possibility to develop a model for producing core equipment in Việt Nam for components and modules connected to Edge products, targeting the UAE and other export markets. The agreement also aims to expand opportunities for research, exchange, technology transfer, and cooperation in technology training.

Chiến congratulated Viettel and Edge on the signing of the MoU and suggested both sides continue to maintain communication and closely coordinate to implement the agreed-upon content, and develop detailed plans for specific cooperation activities in key areas in the near future. — VNA/VNS