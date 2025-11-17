Criminal procedure notice issued in case involving Đào Minh Quân, accomplices

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security on Monday released a criminal procedure notice regarding the case of Đào Minh Quân and accomplices.

The Ministry's Investigation Security Agency has issued its investigation conclusion and transferred the case dossier to the Supreme People’s Procuracy, proposing prosecution and trial in absentia of Đào Minh Quân and his accomplices for conducting "terrorist acts aimed at opposing the people’s administration” and “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” in HCM City and several other localities.

On September 22, 2025, the agency issued Conclusion No. 19/BKL-ANDT-P3.C3, transferring the case dossier to the Supreme People’s Procuracy with a recommendation to prosecute and try in absentia the leaders and key members of the organisation known as the “Chính phủ quốc gia Việt Nam lâm thời” (Provisional National Government of Việt Nam), including Đào Minh Quân, Phạm Lisa, Đào Kim Quang, Huỳnh Thị Thắm, Lâm Ái Huệ.

They are accused of “terrorist acts aimed at opposing the people’s administration” under Clause 1, Article 113 of the Penal Code and “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” under Clause 1, Article 109 of the Penal Code. The Agency also proposed prosecuting 19 other defendants in Việt Nam on charges of “activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s administration” under Clause 1 of Article 109 of the Penal Code.

The Investigation Security Agency has publicly posted procedural documents relating to prosecution, arrest warrants, investigation conclusions, and recommendations for prosecution and trial in absentia of Đào Minh Quân, Phạm Lisa, Đào Kim Quang, Huỳnh Thị Thắm, Lâm Ái Huệ, while calling on them to turn themselves in order to receive leniency under the law and exercise their right to defence as provided in Article 60 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Those who fail to present themselves will be deemed to have waived their right to self-defence and will be tried in absentia in accordance with the law.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, the “Chính phủ quốc gia Việt Nam lâm thời” is designated as a terrorist organisation. Any acts of participation, propaganda, recruitment, incitement, financing or receiving financing for this organisation; attendance in its training programmes or so-called “referendums”; or participation in activities directed by its members will be handled in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The ministry called on the public to remain vigilant against the plots and subversive activities of hostile forces, and to be cautious of fabricated, distorted or false claims circulated online by reactionary or malicious actors about the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws. It urged people not to take part in protests or activities disrupting public order, not to join reactionary or terrorist groups, and not to share harmful or unverified information that does not originate from official central or local news sources.

It also requested that citizens promptly report any detected acts of propaganda, distortion or hostile activities linked to the so-called “Chính phủ quốc gia Việt Nam lâm thời” to the nearest police office for timely prevention and handling. — VNA/VNS