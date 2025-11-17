Việt Nam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee meeting opens new momentum for cooperation

ALGIERS — The 13th meeting of the Việt Nam-Algeria Inter-Governmental Committee was held in Algiers from November 16-17, immediately prior to the official visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Algeria.

The event aimed to solidify the two nations' historical friendship, set new directions for cooperation and create fresh momentum for bilateral economic, scientific and technical ties.

Co-chairing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Tường Văn and Secretary-General of Algeria’s Ministry of Industry Kheireddine Ben Aissa stressed the profound significance of the meeting, which is expected to contribute to the overall success of the PM's official visit and provide impetus for economic and technical cooperation to move forward.

In his opening remarks, Kheireddine Ben Aissa called the upcoming visit a crucial milestone, highlighting its strategic importance as an opportunity to sign a series of agreements.

He expressed strong anticipation that the visit would lay a solid foundation for building a new strategic partnership framework between the two countries.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed current cooperation outcomes, identified new focus areas and agreed on key programmes. Bilateral trade has shown robust growth, making Algeria Việt Nam’s fourth-largest export market in Africa. Investment was noted as a 'bright spot,' exemplified by the highly efficient Bir Seba oil and gas joint venture, which boasts a production capacity of 17,000 barrels per day. Vietnamese enterprises are also actively exploring new opportunities in sectors like pharmaceuticals, construction and labour supply in Algeria.

Both delegations shared updates on their national socio-economic development. The Algerian side detailed its sweeping economic reforms, including a new investment law designed to create a transparent business environment and maximise Algeria’s role as a gateway to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Vietnamese delegation outlined Việt Nam’s three strategic breakthroughs related to institutional refinement, infrastructure development and human resource training, alongside its goals for digital and green transformation aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The two sides agreed that the Inter-Governmental Committee would be a vital mechanism for realising shared visions. In addition to strengthening traditional sectors such as trade, oil and gas and agriculture, they committed to expanding cooperation into high-potential new fields, including industry, renewable energy, scientific research, digital transformation, innovative startups, tourism, higher education, construction and transport. — VNA/VNS