Party chief, NA Chairman attend great national unity festival in Hà Nội’s Ba Đình Ward

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the national great unity festival on Sunday evening in residential area 1, Hà Nội’s Ba Đình Ward, marking the 95th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18).

In a warm and joyful atmosphere, General Secretary Lâm, Chairman Mẫn, delegates and local residents reviewed the 95-year history of the VFF and its role in the nation’s revolutionary cause.

Chairman Mẫn shared Hà Nội’s major achievements, saying that the capital’s gross regional domestic product is projected to account for 8–10 per cent of national GDP. Budget revenue remains among the top two contributors nationwide, or about 26 per cent of total State revenue. This year, the city continues affirming its role as a leading driver of development with positive results. It is expected to achieve 23 of its 24 key socio-economic indicators, with per-capita GRDP and export growth exceeding targets.

“These accomplishments are thanks in large part to the contributions of the city’s 126 communes and wards, especially Ba Đình Ward,” he emphasised.

The NA Chairman expressed his delight at the atmosphere of unity, joy and excitement, effective grassroots mobilisation. Public security and order have remained stable, while the material and spiritual well-being of residents continues to improve, he said.

He noted that in the coming months, there will be several major national events, including the 14th National Party Congress, the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election (January 6, 1946–2026), and the elections of the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

He asked Hà Nội to focus on implementing the Resolution of its recent Party Congress and gradually resolve key issues, such as traffic congestion, urban order and environmental landscape, water and air pollution and flooding, and the fulfilment of socio-economic targets.

He urged the Fatherland Front of Ba Đình Ward to continue to effectively carry out the campaign “All People unite to build new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas,” strengthen community self-management, and build a “bright, green, clean, beautiful and safe” locality aligned with the movement “All people protect national security,” striving for a ward free of social evils, drug abuse, e-cigarette use and other violations of the law.

The Chairman called for more proactive engagement with residents to understand their needs, uphold grassroots democracy and promote people’s mastery following the motto of “people know, people discuss, people do, people inspect, people supervise and people benefit.” He encouraged diverse methods of communications and mobilisation, timely recognition of exemplary individuals, promotion of lifelong learning initiatives, and greater support for families of national contributors and disadvantaged households.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm and Chairman Mẫn presented gifts to outstanding policy-beneficiary families in Ba Đình Ward. — VNA/VNS