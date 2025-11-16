PM arrives in Kuwait, beginning three-country tour

KUWAIT — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed at Kuwait International Airport on Sunday afternoon (local time), beginning an official visit to the Middle Eastern country from November 16 to 18.

The visit is made at the invitation of Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Basel Humood Al-Sabah, a member of Kuwait’s royal family and advisor to the Kuwaiti Prime Minister; Amthal Al-Huwaila, Minister for Social Affairs, Labour, Family and Youth; and Yousef Ashour Al-Sabbagh, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Việt Nam. On the Vietnamese side were Ambassador Nguyễn Đức Thắng, embassy staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Kuwait.

Kuwait is the first stop on PM Chính’s working trip to three countries, which also includes Algeria and South Africa where he will attend the G20 Summit. This is the first visit to Kuwait by a Vietnamese Government leader in 16 years and comes ahead of next year’s celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (January 10, 1976–2026).

Nearly five decades after diplomatic relations were established, Việt Nam–Kuwait relations have grown positively. The two countries maintain high-level visits and contacts as well as bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Kuwait is currently Việt Nam’s largest trade and investment partner among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, with two-way trade last year reaching US$7.3 billion. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is working with Japan on the Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical Complex (NSRP), a $9-billion project with a long-term crude oil supply commitment.

The two countries also maintain cooperation in other sectors. Several local-to-local cooperation agreements are already in place, including between HCM City and Ahmadi Province and between Thanh Hóa Province and Al Farwaniyah Province. Both sides also coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums.

During the visit, PM Chính will carry out a number of important activities, including meetings with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah; official talks with Kuwait’s counterpart; visit socio-economic facilities, work with major Kuwaiti economic groups and deliver a policy speech at the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute.

The two sides will also discuss and agree on directions, measures and a framework for deeper cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties and elevate them to a new level. PM Chính's visit to Kuwait reaffirms Việt Nam’s determination to implement its foreign policy strategy towards the Middle East and to realise Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context. — VNS