ASEAN, China strengthen joint efforts to combat cross-border cybercrime

BEIJING — China and five ASEAN member states – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Việt Nam – have agreed to deepen coordinated efforts to combat cross-border cybercrime and telecommunications fraud at a ministerial-level meeting held on Friday in Kunming, China's Yunnan province.

Law-enforcement agencies from the six countries exchanged in-depth views on enhancing joint actions against increasingly sophisticated transnational cybercrime networks. The discussions resulted in a series of key consensuses aimed at tightening cooperation.

China’s Ministry of Public Security described the meeting as an important milestone in law-enforcement cooperation among the six countries in tackling cross-border cybercrime and telecom fraud. Representatives of participating agencies signed a joint document featuring the outcomes of the meeting.

All sides expressed strong commitment to working together to combat emerging cyber threats, pledging to expand multinational joint operations, establish more regular coordination mechanisms, increase information sharing, and continue the repatriation and handover of individuals involved in cross-border scams. They agreed to elevate the effectiveness of joint crackdowns and collectively safeguard regional peace and stability.

In recent years, China has intensified law-enforcement cooperation with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Việt Nam, establishing suitable coordination frameworks and achieving notable results. A series of joint operations have effectively disrupted online gambling and scam networks operating across borders.

Officials from China’s Ministry of Public Security affirmed that the country is determined to further enhance international law-enforcement cooperation. China will continue to promote joint crackdown operations, dismantle criminal groups engaged in cybercrime and telecom fraud, and pursue criminal suspects to protect the lives and property of the public. — VNA/VNS