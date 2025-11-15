Party chief highlights key tasks to ensure successful 2026 elections

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Saturday highlighted key tasks to ensure the success of the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term when addressing a nationwide conference to disseminate the Politburo’s directive on election preparations.

In his address, General Secretary Lâm stressed that the upcoming elections constitute a major political event to be held immediately after the 14th National Party Congress. The 16th National Assembly (NA) election, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election, will continue the democratic tradition of the nation and reaffirm the strength of great national solidarity in the new era.

He underlined that the success of the elections will lay an important foundation for consolidating the State apparatus for the new tenure, ensuring strong political and social stability for the implementation of the 14th Party Congress’s Resolution. They also offer an opportunity to demonstrate the Party’s leadership, the State’s governance capacity, and the operational effectiveness of the political system, especially as the country has completed a major restructuring of administrative units and transitioned to a two-tier local administration model.

Calling the elections a central political mission in 2026, the Party chief emphasised the need for early, comprehensive, and lawful preparations to ensure the process proceeds in a democratic, safe, economical manner and truly becomes a nationwide festival of the people.

He welcomed the National Election Council’s proactive preparations and issuance of detailed guiding documents, describing them as an important handbook for authorities at all levels.

Personnel work - the decisive factor

The Party Chief identified five core tasks that must be fully disseminated to ensure the success of the elections, with personnel work at the centre.

Candidate nomination must be conducted publicly and transparently, with broad consultation at grassroots level. Candidate selection should be closely linked to personnel planning, outcomes of Party congresses at all levels, and ongoing efforts to streamline the political system under the two-tier local administration model. The structure of elected bodies should harmoniously reflect sectors, social strata, genders, ages, and regions; and ensure appropriate representation of full-time deputies, women, young people, ethnic minorities, intellectuals, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs, artists, and religious dignitaries.

While striving to meet the required number and structure, he stressed that quality must come first. National Assembly and People’s Council deputies must be exemplary representatives of the people - capable, virtuous, politically steadfast, loyal to the nation, and fully meeting legal and professional criteria. They must also possess the health, time, and commitment to fulfil their duties.

Given that the 2026-2031 period is crucial to realising the country’s two centennial goals, he called for prioritising candidates with innovative thinking - those who dare to think, speak, act, and take responsibility, and who have the vision and capability to contribute to policy-making for national development.

He also urged strict screening to eliminate individuals showing signs of political opportunism, power ambition, conservatism, factionalism, or localism. Recent legal violation cases involving incumbent deputies must serve as lessons to prevent similar shortcomings in the upcoming tenure and ensure a clean, disciplined, and exemplary elected body.

General Secretary Lâm also requested tight leadership of the consultation conferences at all levels to ensure democratic, objective, and lawful formation of candidate lists. He emphasised the important role of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and its member organisations in consultation, candidate nomination and election supervision.

All forms of unhealthy lobbying, vote-seeking, or group interests must be strictly prevented, he said, adding every citizen must be guaranteed full rights to vote and stand for election, with no illegal obstruction tolerated.

On communications, he called for extensive public outreach to foster consensus and enthusiasm, deepen public understanding of the elections’ significance, and encourage high voter turnout. Each locality and organisation should launch emulation movements and civic engagement activities such as voter meetings and legal education events to create a vibrant political atmosphere.

Security and order must be firmly safeguarded. Relevant forces must proactively detect and address arising issues and develop response plans for natural disasters, extreme weather, epidemics, and complex situations in remote, border, and island areas. All election-related complaints must be handled promptly and in accordance with law. The Party chief also called for strong countermeasures against hostile forces seeking to distort or sabotage the elections.

He requested greater use of information technology in managing electoral work from updating voter lists to reporting results while ensuring cybersecurity and data protection. Ministries, agencies, and localities must maintain tight coordination, avoid overlaps in responsibilities, and ensure united action nationwide.

With limited time remaining, he urged authorities at all levels to act decisively, clearly assign responsibilities, regularly review progress, address obstacles, and prepare the best possible conditions for the elections.

With the determination of the Party committees, authorities, and over 100 million voters across the country, the Party General Secretary said he believes that the elections will be a success and truly become a great festival of the Vietnamese people where the will of the Party is united with the aspirations of the people, fostering the national vision of a strong, prosperous, and happy Việt Nam. VNA/VNS