Việt Nam, Cambodia hold border defence friendship exchange

SVAY RIENG — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang performed the ceremony of saluting and painting milestone 171 at the Mộc Bài International Border Gate on Friday, marking the start of activities under the second Việt Nam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange, held in Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia.

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence then crossed the border gate to participate in the programme’s activities.

As part of the exchange, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for the construction of Sang Sovan Primary School in Svay Teap District, Svay Rieng Province. The project covers 30,000sq.m and includes seven buildings, fully funded by Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence. The area holds a proud revolutionary tradition and carries special significance in the history of Việt Nam–Cambodia relations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Giang emphasised that the project is a vivid symbol of the long-standing friendship and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cambodia. It reflects the deep concern of the defence ministries and armed forces of both countries for education, particularly for younger generations.

He expressed confidence that once completed, the school will become a place to nurture knowledge and dreams for students, while also serving as a lasting bridge of friendship between the armies and peoples of the two countries.

Later the same day, the delegations visited the headquarters of the Svay Rieng provincial Gendarmerie Command.

Speaking at the meeting, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha stressed that in recent years, the two governments and militaries have maintained close cooperation and mutual support in defence and related fields, contributing significantly to Cambodia’s rapid development.

High-ranking leaders of both countries agreed to further consolidate and expand cooperation in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the shared benefit of their peoples.

Tea Seiha noted that 2025 has seen robust progress in bilateral defence cooperation, reflected through delegation exchanges, training and capacity building activities, joint rescue and disaster response drills, and trilateral exchanges among Cambodia, Laos, and Việt Nam. These activities have helped strengthen trust, advance a shared security vision, and build sustainable military cooperation in support of regional peace and stability.

Praising the results of the second Cambodia–Việt Nam Border Defence Friendship Exchange, he said that activities of the exchange have further deepened defence cooperation between the two sides.

Tea Seiha affirmed that Cambodia will continue to work closely with Việt Nam to maintain traditional border protection conferences, joint military medical drills, and youth officer exchanges, creating favourable conditions for younger generations and the peoples of both countries to strengthen understanding and solidarity, contributing to the development of Cambodia–Việt Nam friendship. — VNA/VNS