Lao Party, State attach great importance to nurturing special solidarity with Việt Nam: Lao PM

VIENTIANE — Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on Thursday affirmed that the Lao Party and State always attach great importance to nurturing the special solidarity with Việt Nam.

He made the statement during a conversation with Việt Nam's Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc, who is on a working visit to Vientiane, the capital city of Laos.

Phớc congratulated the Lao Party, State, and people on achieving significant and comprehensive accomplishments in both domestic and foreign affairs, marking a historic milestone in the country’s national construction and development cause, ahead of the 50th anniversary of Laos's National Day this year.

He expressed his confidence that, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Lao people will continue to gain even greater achievements and successfully organise the 12th National Party Congress in 2026.

Phớc reported to the Lao PM on the results of his talks with Deputy PM Saleumxay Kommasith, noting that the two sides conducted a comprehensive assessment of bilateral cooperation in recent times; reviewed the implementation of key cooperative projects; exchanged measures to solve difficulties and obstacles; and directed relevant ministries and sectors of both countries to closely coordinate in promoting the substantive and sustainable development of Việt Nam-Laos relations in the new phase.

PM Sonexay proposed the two sides maintain close coordination in preparing for upcoming visits by high-level leaders, while strengthening cooperation in defence, security, and diplomacy to jointly address new challenges.

He emphasised the need to enhance economic connectivity to facilitate the implementation of high-level agreements; continue close coordination to review and promote the implementation of cooperative projects; jointly organise important commemorative activities of the two countries in 2025; and increase information sharing and mutual support at international, regional, and subregional forums and mechanisms.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Deputy PM visited and worked with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos. — VNA/VNS