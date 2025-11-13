Việt Nam, Cambodia continue enhancing border defence cooperation

TÂY NINH — The second Việt Nam-Cambodia Border Defence Exchange Programme has once again demonstrated itself as an effective and distinctive model of cooperation between the two countries, Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang said.

On Wednesday, at the Mộc Bài International Border Gate in Tây Ninh Province, General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence of Việt Nam, presided over a welcome ceremony for General Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia.

The second Việt Nam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange Programme took place along the shared border areas of Việt Nam’s Tây Ninh Province and Cambodia’s Svay Rieng Province, following the first programme held in Bình Phước (now part of Đồng Nai Province) and Kratié Province in May 2022.

This event was a key defence diplomacy activity in 2025, contributing to strengthening friendship and solidarity, and practical and effective cooperation among border management and protection forces, local authorities, and residents of the two countries’ border regions.

General Giang noted that the programme carried deep political significance, reflecting the two countries’ political will to strengthen traditional friendship and solidarity, promote practical cooperation, and jointly build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

In recent years, the two ministries have comprehensively implemented the guidelines and directions agreed upon by their senior leaders, Giang said.

Bilateral military and defence cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for development in both nations, the general added.

General Tea Seiha extended his sympathies to the Vietnamese people affected by recent natural disasters and storms and congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of major national events, which have created favourable conditions for the continued sustainable development of bilateral relations.

The Cambodian minister expressed gratitude for the attention and support that the Vietnamese Defence Ministry has provided to the Cambodian ministry, and voiced his hope that cooperation between the two sides would become even stronger following this second exchange programme.

Regarding future cooperation, both ministers agreed to focus on key areas, including further strengthening solidarity and close ties; increasing exchanges of information and consultations to effectively advise senior leaders of both countries on military and defence affairs; enhancing high-level meetings and contacts; and promoting existing cooperation mechanisms such as the Deputy Ministerial-Level Defence Policy Dialogue.

They also agreed to boost exchanges between young leaders and officers of the two armies; make breakthroughs in human resources training cooperation; maintain close consultation and mutual support at multilateral forums in the region and the world; and advance trilateral Việt Nam–Laos–Cambodia cooperation, including annual meetings among the three defence ministers and joint exercises on non-traditional security challenges.

The two ministries will continue close coordination in managing and protecting land and maritime borders; strengthen information sharing and joint patrols; safeguard border markers and sovereignty; and combat cross-border crimes.

They also pledged active contributions to the ongoing land border demarcation process, prompt coordination to prevent and handle emerging maritime issues, and humane treatment of fishermen.

The two ministers called on relevant ministries, sectors and localities to continue working with the two armies in border management and cooperation; boost cross-border infrastructure connectivity and customs facilitation; and create favourable conditions for border residents to travel, trade and develop their economies in line with each country’s laws and bilateral agreements.

After the talks, the two ministers signed the 2026 Cooperation Plan, a Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Cooperation in Human Resource Training and Capacity-Building, and an Agreement on Border Cooperation.

They also witnessed the signing of a Twinning Document between the Mộc Bài International Border Gate Border Guard Station and the Bavet City Gendarmerie Command.

On the same day, the two generals participated in several activities under the exchange programme, including a Friendship Tree Planting Ceremony, a Joint Military Medical Exercise, the inauguration of the Bến Cầu Primary School Boarding Area in Bến Cầu Commune of Tây Ninh Province, and the Twinning Ceremony between Tây Ninh Province’s Long Cường Hamlet of Long Thuận Commune and Cambodia’s O Ta Mo hamlet of Mon No Rum Commune, Svay Teap District, Svay Rieng Province. — VNS