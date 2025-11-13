Party chief calls on strengthening great national unity bloc

HÀ NỘI — Never before has the great national unity bloc of our country, including both compatriots at home and more than five million overseas Vietnamese, been as solidly strengthened as it is today, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm in his recent article.

Titled 'Promoting the strength of great national unity for national development', the article highlights that the great national unity bloc is a tremendous source of internal strength, a foundation for the nation to overcome all challenges and steadily advance on the path of đổi mới (renewal) and integration.

Lâm emphasised that 95 years ago, under the leadership of the Party, the Allied Anti-Imperialist Association was established on November 18, 1930, becoming the first organisation of United National Front. Throughout the process of national liberation and nation-building, under various names and forms, the United National Front has always fulfilled its mission of gathering and uniting all strata of the Vietnamese people.

At every stage, the front’s core principle has remained the unity of the entire population for a common goal: national independence and the prosperity and happiness of the people, he said.

During prolonged and arduous wars of resistance, it was precisely the strength of great national unity that forged tremendous victories. From the August Revolution of 1945 to the Điện Biên Phủ Victory in 1954, from the Spring Victory of 1975 to the ongoing đổi mới process, every historical turning point bears the mark of the solidarity and collective effort of the entire nation under the Party’s leadership.

He cited a recent notable example of unity and democracy is the public feedback on the draft documents submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

For the first time, collecting public opinions on the Party Congress documents has been conducted on a large scale, utilising digital technology so that people both inside and outside the country could participate easily.

Through the VNeID application on smartphones and the online portal, millions of citizens submitted their thoughtful contributions to the Party. To date, nearly three million opinions have been sent through various channels, including over two million via the VNeID platform.

This represents the largest number of contributions in the history of Party Congresses, clearly reflecting the democratic spirit, the consensus and the political responsibility awareness of our people regarding the country’s major decisions.

Another example is that, from the beginning of 2025 until now, many localities across the country, especially in the northern and north central-Central Highlands regions, have suffered successive natural disasters, with continuous rains and floods causing particularly severe losses of life and property.

Forces such as the military, police, medical teams and local militias were quickly mobilised to rescue people, organise emergency evacuations and assist in post-flood recovery.

People nationwide united in action, strongly promoting the nation’s traditions of 'mutual support', 'helping those in need' and 'loving others as oneself'.

From agencies, organisations and businesses to spontaneous charity groups and volunteer youth teams, resources were mobilised and contributions made to help flood-affected compatriots overcome difficulties.

He said not only united within the country, but Vietnamese people at home and abroad are also becoming increasingly closely connected.

“Our overseas compatriots in many countries always keep their homeland in mind, contributing both their intellect and resources in various ways,” he said.

Donation campaigns for Việt Nam’s seas and islands, programmes connecting overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs to invest back home, or free Vietnamese language classes organised by Vietnamese communities abroad all stem from a heartfelt attachment to their roots and the spirit of great national unity, he said.

To continue consolidating the great national unity bloc, he urged for strengthening unity within the Party and the entire population under the Party’s leadership.

“Now more than ever, priority must be given to consolidating and promoting the strength of great national unity, regarding it as a key factor for the country to step into a new era of development,” the Party leader said.

At the same time, it is essential to continuously improve the material and spiritual life of the people and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests. This is both a goal and a driving force for consolidating national unity.

The Party identifies the people as its centre, taking the happiness and well-being of the people as the ultimate objective.

The Party chief noted that special attention must be given to vulnerable populations and those in difficult areas such as ethnic minorities, people living in remote and isolated regions, borderlands, islands, former revolutionary base areas and regions frequently affected by natural disasters.

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front must become a broad forum where people from all walks of life, ethnic groups, religious communities and overseas Vietnamese can meet, exchange views and express their opinions and aspirations in a democratic and open manner.

It is necessary to promote the role of respected figures, intellectuals, experts and reputable members of society and the overseas Vietnamese community in offering ideas and solutions for national development, he said.

“Great national unity should not be confined within the country but should be extended internationally,” he added.

The Party leader said by doing this, Việt Nam can garner the support of friends around the world, creating a favourable environment for the cause of building and defending the Fatherland, at the same time, strengthen solidarity between the Vietnamese people and people of other countries, especially forces that cherish peace and progress globally.