Top Vietnamese legislator meets visiting Jordanian King

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Wednesday held a meeting with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, who is on a two-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and his entourage, Chairman Mẫn said the visit, which takes place on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Jordan (1980–2025), marks an important milestone and opens a new stage of deeper and more effective cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed that despite the geographical distance, Việt Nam and Jordan enjoy a close relationship and friendship built on mutual respect, equality, and shared benefits, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

The leader highly appreciated Jordan’s efforts in promoting peace, stability, and development in the Middle East as well as King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein’s leadership in advancing humane values, social justice, and global food security.

He said that Việt Nam stands ready to foster multifaceted cooperation with Jordan on the basis of mutual benefits. The Vietnamese legislature will facilitate the legal framework and policies supporting bilateral cooperation and coordinate in overseeing the implementation of agreements between the two sides to promote comprehensive ties.

For his part, King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein extended his sympathy to Việt Nam over the human and property losses caused by recent natural disasters.

The King also expressed his admiration for the resilience, industriousness, and creativity of the Vietnamese people and congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements in recent years.

As both countries are accelerating the implementation of their socio-economic development policies, the King expressed his hope that the two sides will enhance cooperation across all fields, particularly between their private sectors.

Host and guest agreed on the need to enhance political trust and boost defence and security cooperation through more exchanges of delegations at various levels. Economically, they consented to facilitate trade in each country’s strong products and expand cooperation in high-tech agriculture, garment-textile, renewable energy, logistics, and health care.

Chairman Mẫn suggested expanding cultural, educational, and people-to-people exchanges through student and scholarship programmes, as well as tourism and cultural activities to help younger generations of both nations connect with each other. In response, King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein proposed that the two countries study the opening of a direct air route.

Both leaders also agreed that cooperation between the two legislatures should be regarded as an important pillar of bilateral relations.

On this occasion, Chairman Mẫn conveyed through the King his greetings to the leaders of the Jordanian Parliament and reiterated his invitation for them to visit Việt Nam at an appropriate time to further deepen legislative cooperation between the two countries. VNA/VNS