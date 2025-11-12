Việt Nam, Jordan pledge to facilitate each other’s markets

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have agreed to facilitate market access for each other’s key products during their talks on Wednesday in Hà Nội.

President Cường affirmed that the visit made by the king holds historical significance as the first high-level exchange between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations 45 years ago (1980–2025).

He expressed the hope that the visit would open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Cường congratulated Jordan on nearly 80 years of development since independence, particularly the effective implementation of its economic modernisation vision aimed at sustainable, efficient economic reform while ensuring social equity.

Cường noted that these achievements provide a solid foundation to further promote multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Jordan.

Highlighting the shared resilience and persistent struggle for independence and national liberation of the two nations, the President affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to strengthening and promoting a substantive, effective multifaceted partnership with Jordan.

King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein said the invaluable assets of both nations are the diligence and creativity of their people, high-quality education and efforts in scientific, technological and digital development.

Agreeing that bilateral cooperation to date has not been commensurate with the potential and aspirations of their governments and peoples, the leaders vowed to usher the bilateral relationship into a new phase.

President Lương Cường and King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein agreed that both nations need to consolidate political trust through exchanges, especially at the high-level and implement effectively the Memorandum of Understanding between their ministries of foreign affairs signed during the visit.

The king proposed that both ministries of foreign affairs serve as focal points to exchange measures to promote bilateral cooperation, including harmonising regulations to create a favorable legal framework for cooperation in various fields.

Building on political trust, the two leaders agreed to advance cooperation in other key areas, including defence and security, information sharing and exchanges of experts and personnel between defence and security institutions to enhance mutual understanding and share experiences in areas of common interest.

In the economic sector, they vowed to encourage businesses to explore cooperation and investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure development, green economy, digital economy, telecommunications, manufacturing and agricultural processing.

The two leaders affirmed that they will promote connectivity between the two countries’ start-up and innovation ecosystems.

King Abdullah II proposed that the two countries study the possibility of opening direct flights and facilitating visa issuance for citizens of both nations.

President Lương Cường emphasised Việt Nam’s readiness to expand exports of key agricultural products to Jordan.

In turn, King Abdullah II expressed readiness to support Việt Nam in developing the Halal sector through sharing information, expertise, Halal certification and opening the Jordanian market to Vietnamese Halal products.

The two leaders also discussed measures to promote cooperation in healthcare, a Jordanian strength, particularly in telemedicine and the application of technology in medicine.

In education and training, both sides agreed to strengthen student and academic exchanges, especially in emerging fields such as science and technology, artificial intelligence and semiconductors, acknowledging this as a promising area to open opportunities for the youth of both nations.

Both sides agreed to continue consultations and support each other’s candidacies, and to act as a bridge to promote cooperation between the Arab League and ASEAN.

They also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, including the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) issue.

The same day, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein had meetings with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. VNS