PM praises grassroots-level security and order protection force for strong performance

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended a conference reviewing one year of implementing the grassroots security and order protection force, held by the Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday in Hà Nội and connected online with provincial, municipal, and grassroots police units nationwide.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, on November 28, 2023, during its sixth session, the 15th National Assembly adopted the Law on the force participating in grassroots-level security and order protection, effective from July 1, 2024. Following this, on February 14, 2024, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 176/QD-TTg approving the plan for its implementation, which has been promptly carried out by the ministry and localities.

As of September 15, more than 86,000 grassroots security and order protection teams had been established nationwide, with over 276,000 members trained in political theory, law, and professional skills, and provided with workplaces, supporting tools, and operational funding.

After one year, the force assisted communal-level police in six key tasks - monitoring the security situation; promoting the movement “All people protect national security”; firefighting and rescue operations; administrative management related to social order; educating law violators residing in the community; and patrolling to maintain public order, ensure traffic safety, and perform security duties when mobilised.

Despite certain hardships, the force has achieved significant progress, contributing to an over 8 per cent reduction in criminal cases compared with the previous year. Many disputes were detected and reconciled early, preventing escalation, while traffic accidents decreased and social evils were curbed. The “All people protect national security” movement was further strengthened.

The grassroots security and order protection force has truly become an extended arm of the People’s Public Security force, a reliable support for local Party committees and authorities, and a vital bridge connecting them with the people to ensure peace and safety in every community.

Honouring and presenting awards to outstanding collectives and individuals, PM Chính stressed that ensuring security and social safety is a regular and vital task identified by the Party and the State.

The establishment of the grassroots security and order protection force, he said, has addressed the overlap among previous units, creating unity in command and coordination, thus improving early detection and response to security issues, he said.

Highlighting its results, the PM affirmed that establishing this force is a sound policy of the Party and the State. The force has quickly proved effective, staying close to the grassroots and working side by side with the people, sharing both difficulties and successes.

However, he pointed out certain limitations to be addressed, such as gaps in management, legal knowledge, professional skills, welfare policies, equipment, and infrastructure.

Analysing future challenges, he noted that evolving socio-economic conditions pose new issues for safeguarding security and social order. Preventive measures must therefore begin at the grassroots level, with early detection and proactive handling of potential threats.

To improve its effectiveness, he urged deeper awareness of the force’s role, affirming that maintaining security and order is a cause of the people, by the people, and for the people — with the grassroots force closest to and most understanding of the population. The force must preserve internal unity, prevent “hotspots”, and strengthen public trust in the Party and State, contributing to stability and socio-economic development, he asked.

He called for intensified communications and stronger efforts to refine legal frameworks, better facilities, equipment, and ensure funding, particularly for remote and disadvantaged areas. Regular training and capacity-building should be maintained to improve professionalism and efficiency, he added.

The Government leader requested the Ministry of Public Security to summarise implementation results and propose a Government directive on enhancing the effectiveness of the grassroots force, while developing a comprehensive plan for its long-term development.

He also urged Party committees and administrations at all levels to support and care for the force, share their difficulties, and help maintain security, social order, and safety, building drug-free, crime-free, and strong, clean localities.

PM Chính asked the force to continue demonstrating dedication and devotion, and to serve the people wholeheartedly — “for the people, for the nation.” He encouraged them to maintain close ties with local authorities, stay vigilant, and promptly handle emerging issues, helping build communities free from crime, drugs, and accidents — true fortresses of peace and security. VNA/VNS