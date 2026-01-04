Baked Grouper Roll with Kale

Flaky, delicate grouper fillet, marinated in the rich, umami notes of Chinese XO sauce, is enveloped in a protective cloak of earthy kale. The dish emerges from the oven perfectly steamed, its subtle sweetness meeting the bold, fiery embrace of the peri peri glaze. Served alongside a velvety duet of carrot and cauliflower purees, this dish is a masterful balance of texture, temperature, and cultural harmony: a quiet, sophisticated movement in the flavor symphony of the season.

Ingredients:

For the fish & marinade:

100g grouper fillet (from a 300g whole fish), skinless

5g XO sauce

5g white sugar

10g non-spicy red chili, finely minced

10g ginger, finely minced

15g spring onion, finely minced

100g kale leaves

20ml cooking oil

For the purees:

50g cauliflower

50g carrot

30g onion

30g fresh milk

For the garnish & sides:

30g water chestnut

10g baby carrot

30g bok choy

10g shallot

2g black caviar

For the glaze:

60ml peri peri sauce

Preparation:

Marinate the grouper

In a small bowl, combine the XO sauce, minced ginger, minced red chili, minced spring onion, and white sugar to form a paste.

Coat the grouper fillet evenly with this marinade and let it rest for 15-20 minutes to absorb the flavours.

Prepare the kale wrap

Select the largest, flattest kale leaves. Blanch them in boiling water for 30 seconds until pliable, then immediately transfer to an ice bath to cool. This sets the vibrant green colour.

Pat the leaves completely dry with a kitchen towel. Lay them out flat, overlapping slightly if needed, to create a wide, single layer large enough to fully wrap the fish fillet.

Make the purees

Steam the cauliflower and carrots separately until very tender.

In a blender, combine the steamed cauliflower with half of the onion and fresh milk. Blend until perfectly smooth. Season with salt to taste. Set aside, keeping warm.

Rinse the blender and repeat with the steamed carrots, the remaining onion, and milk. Blend until smooth and set aside, keeping warm.

Prepare the garnishes

Steam the baby carrots, bok choy, and water chestnuts until just tender-crisp. Set aside.

For the confit shallot: peel the shallot, cut it in half, and cook it gently in a small pot of oil over very low heat until it is soft, sweet, and translucent. This can take 20-30 minutes.

Assemble and bake

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).

Place the marinated grouper fillet in the center of the prepared kale leaves. Fold the leaves over the fish to create a tight, neat parcel.

Lightly brush the outside of the kale parcel with cooking oil to help it crisp.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the kale is slightly crisp at the edges and the fish is cooked through and flaky.

Plate the dish

Spoon generous swooshes of the cauliflower and carrot purees onto the centre of the plate.

Carefully place the baked kale-wrapped grouper on top of the purees.

Arrange the steamed baby carrots, bok choy, and water chestnuts around the fish.

Garnish with the confit shallot and a delicate spoonful of black caviar.

Finish the dish by generously drizzling the fiery peri peri glaze over and around the fish parcel. Serve immediately.

O Macanese Restaurant is located at the Movenpick at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservations, please dial +84 24 3822 2800.