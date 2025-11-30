Lobster spring rolls at Vietnam House Restaurant

Spring rolls, or chả giò, are one of Việt Nam’s most familiar comfort foods.

At Vietnam House Restaurant, this humble dish is elevated to luxury status with lobster, transforming a traditional favourite into an elegant masterpiece.

Instead of the usual pork or shrimp filling, these spring rolls feature fresh lobster meat combined with taro, mushrooms and vegetables, seasoned lightly with fish sauce and black pepper.

Wrapped in thin, net-style rice paper and fried to a perfect golden crisp, the rolls offer a delightful contrast between crunch and sweetness.

“The challenge,” said the sous chef, “was to preserve the authenticity of chả giò while giving it a new personality – something that feels luxurious but still Vietnamese.”

Ingredients

Serves: 4 rolls

Time: 30 minutes

Filling:

Lobster meat: 70g

Tiger shrimp: 30g

Taro: 30g

Carrot: 10g

Wood ear mushrooms: 10g

Glass noodles: 10g

Scallion ends: 5g

Seasoning:

Salt: 2g

Sugar: 4g

Ground black pepper: 2g

Fish seasoning powder: 1g

Fish sauce: 3ml

Wrapper and oil:

Net-style rice paper: 200g

Cooking oil: 300ml

Dipping sauce:

Hong Hanh fish sauce (40% protein): 30ml

Lime juice: 50ml

Fresh coconut water (boiled and cooled): 70ml

Minced garlic: 5g

Minced chili: 5g

Pickled carrot and radish: 10g

Herbs:

Da Lat lettuce, basil, perilla, Vietnamese balm

Instructions

Mix lobster meat, minced shrimp, taro, carrot, wood ear mushrooms, glass noodles, and scallions with all seasonings.

Soften the rice paper with a mist of water. Place about 30g of filling in the centre, fold both sides, and roll tightly to a length of about 3cm.

Heat the oil to 70°C. Fry the rolls for five minutes on medium heat, then increase the heat slightly to give them a golden, crispy finish.

Remove and drain excess oil with paper towels.

For the dipping sauce, mix fish sauce, lime juice, garlic, chili, and pickled vegetables.

Serve the rolls hot with fresh herbs and lettuce for wrapping.

Each bite of the Lobster Spring Roll delivers the essence of Việt Nam’s culinary spirit: simple ingredients, sophisticated execution, and the joy of sharing.VNS