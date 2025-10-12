|Pastry Chef Nguyễn Quang Sáng
Inspired by the refreshing zest of Japanese Yuzu combined with yellow lemon and tropical mango, Pastry Chef Nguyễn Quang Sáng presents the Yuzu Lemon Cake – a dessert that is at once novel and familiar. Crafted with delicate artistry, this creation is not only a sweet indulgence but also a refined story told through flavours, textures, and presentation.
A touch of citrus brightness balanced with tropical sweetness makes this cake a truly memorable treat. Bring the essence of Grand Mercure Hanoi’s pastry kitchen into your own home with this delightful recipe.
Ingredients:
For the yuzu cream:
- 80ml yuzu juice
- 100g sugar
- 3 egg yolks
- 50g unsalted butter
For the meringue:
- 2 egg whites
- 100g sugar
- 1g cream of tartar (optional).
For mango jelly:
- 150ml mango juice
- 30g sugar
- 6g gelatin powder
For lime ice cream:
- 250ml fresh milk
- 150ml whipping cream
- 80g sugar
- Zest of 1 lime
- 40ml lime juice
Additional garnish: Yellow lemon slices, mint leaves, edible flowers, chocolate sauce, chocolate décor ring.
|Yuzu Lemon Cake
Preparation:
Yuzu cream: Heat yuzu juice, sugar, and egg yolks over a bain-marie, whisking until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat, add butter, and stir until smooth. Chill for at least two hours.
Meringue: Whip egg whites with cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually add sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Pipe into shapes and bake at 100°C for one hour.
Mango jelly: Soak gelatin in cold water. Heat mango juice with sugar, then stir in gelatin until dissolved. Pour into a mold, chill until set, and cut into cubes.
Lime ice cream: Mix milk, cream, and sugar; heat gently until sugar dissolves. Add lime zest and juice. Chill, then churn in an ice cream maker or freeze, stirring every 30 minutes until creamy.
Assemble and garnish: Place the yuzu mousse (hemisphere-shaped) at the centre of the plate. Decorate with meringue, mango jelly, lemon slices, mint leaves, edible flowers and chocolate sauce. Add a scoop of lime ice cream on the side. Finish with an artistic chocolate ring.
Yuzu Lemon Cake is now available at Lộc-ally Restaurant on the second floor of the Grand Mercure Hanoi, where each dish is a local blend of creativity and craftsmanship.
Grand Mercure Hanoi is located at 9 Cát Linh Street, Ô Chợ Dừa Ward, Hà Nội, Tel: 0936 484 455. VNS