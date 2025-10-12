Politics & Law
Ông Táo's Kitchen

Yuzu Lemon Cake

October 12, 2025 - 07:00
With Pastry Chef Nguyễn Quang Sáng of Grand Mercure Hanoi
Pastry Chef Nguyễn Quang Sáng

Inspired by the refreshing zest of Japanese Yuzu combined with yellow lemon and tropical mango, Pastry Chef Nguyễn Quang Sáng presents the Yuzu Lemon Cake – a dessert that is at once novel and familiar. Crafted with delicate artistry, this creation is not only a sweet indulgence but also a refined story told through flavours, textures, and presentation.

A touch of citrus brightness balanced with tropical sweetness makes this cake a truly memorable treat. Bring the essence of Grand Mercure Hanoi’s pastry kitchen into your own home with this delightful recipe.

Ingredients:

For the yuzu cream:

  • 80ml yuzu juice
  • 100g sugar
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 50g unsalted butter

For the meringue:

  • 2 egg whites
  • 100g sugar
  • 1g cream of tartar (optional).

For mango jelly:

  • 150ml mango juice
  • 30g sugar
  • 6g gelatin powder

For lime ice cream:

  • 250ml fresh milk
  • 150ml whipping cream
  • 80g sugar
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 40ml lime juice

Additional garnish: Yellow lemon slices, mint leaves, edible flowers, chocolate sauce, chocolate décor ring.

Yuzu Lemon Cake

Preparation:

Yuzu cream: Heat yuzu juice, sugar, and egg yolks over a bain-marie, whisking until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat, add butter, and stir until smooth. Chill for at least two hours.

Meringue: Whip egg whites with cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually add sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Pipe into shapes and bake at 100°C for one hour.

Mango jelly: Soak gelatin in cold water. Heat mango juice with sugar, then stir in gelatin until dissolved. Pour into a mold, chill until set, and cut into cubes.

Lime ice cream: Mix milk, cream, and sugar; heat gently until sugar dissolves. Add lime zest and juice. Chill, then churn in an ice cream maker or freeze, stirring every 30 minutes until creamy.

Assemble and garnish: Place the yuzu mousse (hemisphere-shaped) at the centre of the plate. Decorate with meringue, mango jelly, lemon slices, mint leaves, edible flowers and chocolate sauce. Add a scoop of lime ice cream on the side. Finish with an artistic chocolate ring.

Yuzu Lemon Cake is now available at Lộc-ally Restaurant on the second floor of the Grand Mercure Hanoi, where each dish is a local blend of creativity and craftsmanship.

Grand Mercure Hanoi is located at 9 Cát Linh Street, Ô Chợ Dừa Ward, Hà Nội, Tel: 0936 484 455. VNS

