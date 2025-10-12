Inspired by the refreshing zest of Japanese Yuzu combined with yellow lemon and tropical mango, Pastry Chef Nguyễn Quang Sáng presents the Yuzu Lemon Cake – a dessert that is at once novel and familiar. Crafted with delicate artistry, this creation is not only a sweet indulgence but also a refined story told through flavours, textures, and presentation.

A touch of citrus brightness balanced with tropical sweetness makes this cake a truly memorable treat. Bring the essence of Grand Mercure Hanoi’s pastry kitchen into your own home with this delightful recipe.

Ingredients:

For the yuzu cream:

80ml yuzu juice

100g sugar

3 egg yolks

50g unsalted butter

For the meringue:

2 egg whites

100g sugar

1g cream of tartar (optional).

For mango jelly:

150ml mango juice

30g sugar

6g gelatin powder

For lime ice cream:

250ml fresh milk

150ml whipping cream

80g sugar

Zest of 1 lime

40ml lime juice

Additional garnish: Yellow lemon slices, mint leaves, edible flowers, chocolate sauce, chocolate décor ring.

Preparation:

Yuzu cream: Heat yuzu juice, sugar, and egg yolks over a bain-marie, whisking until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat, add butter, and stir until smooth. Chill for at least two hours.

Meringue: Whip egg whites with cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually add sugar and beat until stiff peaks form. Pipe into shapes and bake at 100°C for one hour.

Mango jelly: Soak gelatin in cold water. Heat mango juice with sugar, then stir in gelatin until dissolved. Pour into a mold, chill until set, and cut into cubes.

Lime ice cream: Mix milk, cream, and sugar; heat gently until sugar dissolves. Add lime zest and juice. Chill, then churn in an ice cream maker or freeze, stirring every 30 minutes until creamy.

Assemble and garnish: Place the yuzu mousse (hemisphere-shaped) at the centre of the plate. Decorate with meringue, mango jelly, lemon slices, mint leaves, edible flowers and chocolate sauce. Add a scoop of lime ice cream on the side. Finish with an artistic chocolate ring.

Yuzu Lemon Cake is now available at Lộc-ally Restaurant on the second floor of the Grand Mercure Hanoi, where each dish is a local blend of creativity and craftsmanship.

VNS