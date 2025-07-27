Mỳ Quảng (Quảng noodles), a culinary gem from the Central city of Đà Nẵng, is a vibrant noodle dish boasting wide, turmeric-infused rice noodles in a rich, savoury broth.

Featuring pork, shrimp, and sometimes chicken, it's typically less soupy than phở, offering a more concentrated flavour.

The dish is accompanied by fresh aromatic herbs like basil and mint, along with crunchy toasted peanuts and crispy rice crackers, providing delightful textural contrasts.

Often served with fiery chili paste, mỳ Quảng is a hearty and flavourful representation of Vietnamese cuisine in the central region, deeply rooted in local culture and a must-try in Đà Nẵng.

Ingredients (1-2 servings)

For the noodle

150-200g wide rice noodles

Quail eggs (2-3 per serving)

100g fresh shrimp

100g pork

5g minced garlic

10g minced shallot

15ml fish sauce

15ml cooking oil

Broth of choice

Turmeric powder

Ground black pepper

Salt

Sugar

Fresh herbs and vegetables

basil, coriander, Vietnamese mint, bean sprouts, and shredded banana blossom

For the garnish

5-10g thinly sliced scallion

10g crushed toasted peanut

Toasted sesame rice cracker

Instructions

- Boil and peel the quail eggs, wash the vegetables thoroughly

- Marinate the shrimp and pork with turmeric powder, garlic, shallot, fish sauce, a touch of sugar, a pinch of salt, and ground black pepper, and let the mixture rest for 15 minutes

- Heat the oil in a pan and gently saute the mixture until light golden

- Blanch the noodles until just tender or follow the instructions on the packaging, then rinse under cool water to maintain the chewiness and prevent sticking

- Heat the broth while assembling the bowl by putting a generous nest of noodles underneath, then the shrimp, pork, and quail eggs

- Ladle enough broth to cover the surface of the noodles, then garnish with toasted peanuts and thinly sliced scallions

Serving

- Serve the dish alongside fresh vegetables and herbs and toasted sesame crackers

- Toss all the garnish into the bowl according to your liking and enjoy the lively textures and flavours in every bite. VNS