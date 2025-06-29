'From Peak to Tides', the debut event of the Guest Chef Series, has just concluded at Mad Cow Wine & Grill in Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel.

This exclusive culinary experience showcased Chef Ryan Nguyễn Cường from D’LANG Dining in Đà Lạt, a Michelin-recognised talent known for his seasonally inspired, nature-driven cuisine. His philosophy seamlessly merges the richness of Đà Lạt’s highlands with the vibrant coastal essence of Hải Phòng.

This week, Ông Táo’s Kitchen highlights yet another standout creation from his exclusive menu: Pen Shell. A true meeting of land and sea, this dish features pen shell meat gently cured in kombu for delicate brininess. A strawberry-ponzu blend adds brightness, while compressed cherry tomatoes and dill oil create contrast and freshness.

Finished with a tomato juice reduction, it delivers acidity, balance, and a herbaceous finish. An elegant balance of fruit-driven lightness and the ocean’s depth, this dish tells a story of connection from highlands to harbour.

Ingredients:

- Pen shell meat: 1pc

- Strawberry juice: 15g

- Tomato juice reduction: 25g

- Dill oil: 3g (1 part dill, 3 parts neutral oil, heated to 64°C)

- Compressed cherry tomatoes: 3pcs

Strawberry ponzu blend:

- 100g strawberry juice

- 100g rice vinegar

- 50g mirin

- 50g sake

- 1 red chilli

Preparation:

- Clean and trim the pen shell.

- Wrap in kombu soaked in a vinegar and sake mix. Refrigerate for 3 hours.

- Blanch and peel cherry tomatoes. Vacuum-seal with strawberry ponzu and chill for 2-3 hours.

- Blanch dill, shock in ice water, blend with oil, strain and chill.

To serve:

- Slice the cured pen shell into sashimi-style pieces.

- Arrange with the compressed tomatoes.

- Drizzle with dill oil and garnish with micro herbs.

Mad Cow Wine & Grill is a contemporary steakhouse perched on Level 31 of Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel, located at 12 Trần Phú Street, Hải Phòng. For reservations, dial 0225 3266 555.