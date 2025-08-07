Đà Nẵng welcomes returning South Korean tourists with dual Ba Na Hills offers

All second-time South Korean visitors to Đà Nẵng who visit Sun World Ba Na Hills will receive a priority access ticket (Wow Pass Silver) worth VNĐ300,000 and a lunch buffet voucher worth VNĐ380,000 per adult or VNĐ240,000 per child.

This unprecedented promotional programme comes with the message ‘New Bà Nà - New experience’, not only showing appreciation to returning tourists, but also introducing them to a refreshed version of Bà Nà with new and captivating experiences.

The Wow Pass is a premium service that grants visitors priority access to cable cars and attractions without having to wait in long lines. This allows guests to save time and fully enjoy their experience at Sun World Ba Na Hills.

The Wow Pass also gives guests the privilege of free access to the ‘After Glow’ cabaret show, one of the most spectacular performances at Bà Nà. The show is held daily (except Tuesdays) in Secret Box, Beer Plaza, during two time slots, from 1.30-2pm and 7-7.30pm.

With the buffet lunch voucher, guests can indulge in hundreds of exquisite dishes featuring both Korean and Vietnamese flavours, served at the Four Seasons Restaurant.

This special promotional programme runs from August 1 to December 31, and is available to all South Korean visitors returning to Đà Nẵng. To receive the benefit, visitors simply need to present a passport showing at least two entry stamps at Đà Nẵng International Airport from 2020 onward.

Đà Nẵng welcomed 1.68 million South Korean visitors in 2024, topping the list of international arrivals. In just the first seven months of this year, the city has already set a new record with one million South Korean visitors, according to the Viet Nam National Tourism Authority.

Data from online travel platform Trip.com also shows that Đà Nẵng ranked among the top two most popular beach destinations in Việt Nam for South Koreans during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday.

Reviews on social media highlight the city's charm, which lies in its beautiful landscapes and diverse natural ecosystems of sea, mountains and rivers. Compared to Hà Nội or HCM City, Đà Nẵng is less crowded, making it more appealing for some visitors. The many direct flights from South Korea to Đà Nẵng and relatively short travel time are also major attractive factors.

Currently, almost every major South Korean airline operates direct flights to Đà Nẵng from cities across Korea, including Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Air Busan, Air Seoul, Jeju Air, Jin Air, T'way Airlines, Aero K Airlines and Air Premia.

According to statistics from Sun World Ba Na Hills, South Korea is one of the largest sources of international tourists to the area. In 2024, Korean visitors accounted for 38 per cent of total international arrivals to the resort and recreational complex. Nearly 70 per cent of Korean tourists who visited Đà Nẵng in 2024 also visited Ba Na Hills, located at the top of Mount Chúa.