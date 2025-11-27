Politics & Law
November 27, 2025 - 16:26
The Autumn Economic Forum 2025 opened in HCM City on November 25, facilitating dialogue among high-level officials, business leaders and experts to enhance global connections and cooperation. Speaking at the forum’s plenary session on November 26 at the Thisky Hall Conference Centre, Việt Nam's Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính revealed details of the country’s plan to advance the green transition in the digital era.

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN plans to scrap at least 50 conditional business lines

The Government plans to remove licence requirements for at least 50 business sectors, doubling its earlier proposal, aiming to simplify investment, shift to post-inspection oversight, and enhance economic competitiveness as Việt Nam responds to global production changes.
Economy

Italy–Việt Nam cooperation has more room for growth

Against the backdrop of Viet Nam’s push for a green and digital economy, Michele D’Ercole, chairman of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, outlines how Italian technology and investment can support HCM City’s green transition and smart-city ambitions.
Economy

Major medical, pharmaceutical exhibitions open in HCM City

The 33rd Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025) and the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Healthcare (Vietmedicare Expo 2025) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on November 27.

