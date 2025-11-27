Việt Nam, Australia promote financial investment cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam – Australia Financial Policy Dialogue 2025 began in Hà Nội on Thursday, aiming to enhance expertise exchanges, share experiences and promote financial cooperation between the two countries.

The two day-event was organised under an action plan to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Việt Nam's Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Treasury of Australia for the 2024-28 period.

Dương Hùng Cường, deputy director of the MoF’s Department of Debt Management and Foreign Economic Relations, told dialogue attendees that the event demonstrates both sides' commitment to deepening their financial partnership, in line with the framework of the Việt Nam – Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Cường said that Việt Nam greatly appreciates the experience and strengths of the Treasury of Australia in public finance management, including fiscal and economic policies, construction of a favourable investment environment, tax administration reform and development of a green and sustainable financial market.

Vietnamese representatives hope to continue to learn and share experiences with Australian experts on these topics, he said.

He noted that he expects this year's dialogue to create opportunities for experts and managers in the two countries to hold in-depth discussions and exchange ideas, thus contributing to improving the quality of public finance management and the national financial management capacity of Việt Nam in the next few years.

Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gillian Bird said that Australia greatly appreciates this dialogue framework, considering it an important foundation for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in economic policymaking, especially amid recent fluctuations in the global economy.

She acknowledged Việt Nam's recent reform efforts, from streamlining the administrative apparatus to issuing new resolutions on economic development.

The ambassador also expressed appreciation for the progress of Việt Nam's financial sector, including the upgrade of the country's stock market from ‘frontier’ to ‘secondary emerging’ market status by FTSE Russell, the development of credit ratings through the issuance of Decree 245 and Australia's support for Việt Nam in many different initiatives through cooperation with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Over the past year, several cooperation activities involving the financial authorities of the two countries have taken place, including coordination between the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the State Securities Commission of Việt Nam, as well as collaboration between the State Bank of Vietnam and the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority.

The ambassador said the Aus4Growth programme will continue to work with Việt Nam to support its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045.

During the dialogue, participants held in-depth discussions on measures to facilitate investment, especially attracting FDI capital flows. They analysed investment costs, investment environment and preferential policies applied by both Australia and Việt Nam.

Experiences and policy suggestions shared at the dialogue are expected to help the two countries increase the effectiveness of their cooperation and improve their capacity to attract investment in the years to come.

An MoF representative also expressed his gratitude for the contributions from Australia, and expressed his hope that the two sides would continue to maintain regular exchanges and promote substantive cooperation, with an aim to promote economic growth and strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. — BIZHUB/VNS