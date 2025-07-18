VOI Fund focuses on investment with community responsibility





The Vietnam-Oman Investment Fund (VOI) not only fulfils its commitment to investment and sustainable development through long-term investments in key sectors but also consistently contributes to community activities.

From core values to a journey of positive impact

As the first intergovernmental investment fund between Việt Nam and a Gulf nation, VOI is known as an organisation that prioritises sustainable development in all its strategies and actions. With over 20 long-term investments across critical sectors of the economy, VOI demonstrates a consistent approach: generating high economic value while improving the quality of life for people.

Over its 17 years in Việt Nam, the VOI fund has disbursed a total of USD 384 million, far exceeding its initial commitment of USD 100 million. While the fund’s investment portfolio continues to grow, with a steadily increasing capital injection scale, its core values remain unchanged: sustainability, collaboration, and integrity.

Phạm Thị Thủy, Deputy General Director of VOI, stated that the fund views sustainable development not merely as stable financial growth but as a long-term commitment to supporting invested businesses and local communities. "Therefore, we pay special attention to long-term investment opportunities in hospital systems, education, clean energy, and more, while also carrying out many charitable activities in the localities," she shared.

This direction has received support from the Government of Việt Nam, as government leaders have proposed that the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) expand the fund’s scale to USD 1 billion to match the scale of the economy and meet development needs. Among the proposed investment sectors, healthcare is considered highly strategic and indispensable.

In fact, the fund has made several investments in healthcare, notably becoming a major shareholder in Hạnh Phúc General Hospital (An Giang Province). According to a VOI representative, it is no coincidence that healthcare has been a priority sector for the fund during its 17 years of operation in Việt Nam.

Amid Việt Nam’s rapidly ageing population, the healthcare system faces great pressure in investing and upgrading infrastructure. Public hospitals are frequently overcrowded, while high-quality private medical facilities are still limited in many provinces and cities.

"We see opportunities not only in the potential for long-term investment but also in the ability to create a positive impact on people’s lives. Our decisions to enter this sector are not solely driven by profit but largely by the desire to contribute to the community’s overall development. A good hospital system can help people access quality medical services, reduce social costs, and improve labour quality in the long term," Thủy shared.

Investment tied to social responsibility

Beyond investing in healthcare infrastructure, VOI also directly implements programmes to support vulnerable groups. Most recently, in July 2025, VOI announced a four-year sponsorship of VND 2 billion to the Social Work Department of Chợ Rẫy Hospital to help patients in difficult circumstances access treatment. This marks the first time the fund has partnered with Chợ Rẫy Hospital for long-term support, marking a new expansion in its charitable activities linked to investment.

Lê Minh Hiển, Head of the Social Work Department at Chợ Rẫy Hospital, stated that VOI’s support and assistance have provided additional resources to implement programmes helping disadvantaged patients, including free heart surgeries for children in various localities. Over the past 10 years, the department has examined, screened, and performed hundreds of free heart surgeries for children in Bến Tre, Vĩnh Long, and Đồng Tháp provinces, helping them overcome illnesses, return to school, and lead a peaceful life.

For impoverished families with children suffering from congenital heart diseases, this support is vital. N.V.T and T.V.R, two parents whose children underwent surgery through the programme, shared that without the help from VOI and Chợ Rẫy Hospital, they could not have afforded the treatment costs. "Thank you to everyone who has given my child a new start, so that he can live a healthy life like any other child," N.V.T said.

Previously, VOI also sponsored Hạnh Phúc General Hospital (An Giang Province) to provide free cataract surgeries for over 100 patients and offer free medical examinations and gifts to more than 500 underprivileged individuals in the area.

It is evident that VOI’s investments, whether large or small, demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development. The hospital, school, or infrastructure projects in which the fund participates bring long-term economic value. Simultaneously, these projects also improve public service systems and open up access to essential services for all citizens.

In the context of Việt Nam prioritising the attraction of capital tied to social responsibility and long-term development, VOI’s strategy and core values demonstrate a model of sustainable and exemplary investment funds.

When impoverished patients receive free surgeries, children in remote areas no longer wait for treatment, and major hospitals like Chợ Rẫy partly reduce some of their healthcare burdens, the value of investment is reflected not only in financial balance sheets but in the tangible, positive changes in people’s lives./.