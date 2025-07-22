Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Wipha gradually weakens, but cause flooding and torrential rain

July 22, 2025 - 07:08
At 9.25 am on Tuesday, Typhoon Wipha made landfall in the vicinity of Ninh Bình province in Việt Nam.

Live wind map from Windy.com, with data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

see also

More on this story

Society

Tragedy in Hạ Long

A happy boat trip with friends and families around Hạ Long Bay ended in tragedy when the vessel they were in capsized in bad weather. From the 49 people on board, 10 survived and 35 were confirmed dead. Four others remain missing.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom