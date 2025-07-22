Wipha gradually weakens, but cause flooding and torrential rain

According to meteorologist Mai Văn Khiêm, Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Wipha has shown minimal movement since the late afternoon today, based on satellite tracking from 5pm to 7pm.
Due to the impact of tropical storm Wipha (Storm No. 3), which has brought heavy rain to the coastal areas of Phú Quốc and Kiên Hải in An Giang Province, authorities have urged tourism operators to avoid taking tourists to areas with large waves.
A happy boat trip with friends and families around Hạ Long Bay ended in tragedy when the vessel they were in capsized in bad weather. From the 49 people on board, 10 survived and 35 were confirmed dead. Four others remain missing.
Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân highlighted the need for young intellectuals to grasp global trends, be politically astute both domestically and internationally, set personal goals and aspirations and connect their research with real life to make practical and effective contributions.