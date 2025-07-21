Boat tours of Phú Quốc archipelago stopped amid Typhoon Wipha threat

AN GIANG — With Typhoon Wipha (Storm No. 3) dumping huge volumes of rain along coastal areas in Phú Quốc and Kiên Hải communes in An Giang Province, authorities have warned tourism operators against taking people to areas with rough seas.

Bùi Quốc Thái, director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said the department has warned the administrations of the two places to ensure tourists’ safety.

It has also advised authorities in all coastal destinations to monitor weather conditions and warn tourism businesses in time, he said.

An Giang received 14.2 million tourists in the first six months of 2025, including over 900,000 foreigners.

Boat tours around the Phú Quốc archipelago are especially popular among both domestic and foreign visitors. — VNS