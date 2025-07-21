Administrative reforms must not affect people's livelihoods: PM

AN GIANG — While inspecting the operation of two-tier local administrations and public administrative service centres in Thới Sơn Ward in An Giang Province and Mỹ Hiệp Commune in Đồng Tháp Province on Monday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính underscored that under no circumstances, should the restructuring of administrative apparatus affect the material or spiritual well-being of residents.

In Thới Sơn Ward, a locality bordering Cambodia, the PM noted the smooth operation of the public administrative service centre over the past two weeks, but he emphasised the need to fully assess the situation, identify any remaining obstacles, and address unresolved issues.

Emphasising the shift of a management-based administration to a facilitating one in service of the people, PM Chính stressed that people must be served in the most convenient way possible, with reduced input costs, lower production and business expenses, and fewer bureaucratic hurdles and negative practices.

In light of new circumstances that demand reform and decisive action, the Government leader called for stabilsing local operations, preparing for upcoming Party congresses at all levels, and reorganise personnel, prioritising competent, dedicated officials who are committed to serving the people.

Regarding socio-economic development, he urged An Giang to strive for growth of over 8 per cent, focusing on promoting public investment, stimulating consumption, expanding exports, and diversifying markets.

He stressed the importance of ensuring social welfare so that “no one is left behind”, making sure that no one goes hungry, the sick gain access to medical care, and local clinics and schools are reorganised accordingly.

The PM noted that Thới Sơn, as a border locality, must work to preserve peace, promote cross-border cooperation, and facilitate safe and smooth movement and economic activities for residents on both sides of the border. He underscored the importance of staying closely connected with local residents to prevent hostile forces from inciting unrest.

Meeting with officials of Mỹ Hiệp Commune, the cabinet leader called on the locality to adopt a more flexible approach in arranging service locations and hours, enhance the use of technology, and mobilise community digital teams, youth, and students to support residents and businesses in completing administrative procedures.

He urged Mỹ Hiệp in particular, and all communes in Đồng Tháp in general, to avoid any delays or bottlenecks in administrative procedures. He underlined the importance of delivering streamlined and efficient public services, ensuring universal access to health care and education for all residents, with no one left behind.

Mỹ Hiệp Commune and Đồng Tháp Province must proactively address emerging issues, creatively apply Party and State policies in alignment with local conditions, and avoid reliance on higher-level support, he stressed, requiring all communes to promptly complete the restructuring and placement of officials, public servants, and employees based on job positions.

He asked for stronger efforts to advance socio-economic development, contributing to the national target of 8.3–8.5 per cent growth in 2025 and sustaining double-digit expansion in the years ahead, as the nation enters a new era of prosperity and progress.

On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, PM Chính presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Mỹ Hiệp Commune. — VNS