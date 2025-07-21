Math summer camp to nurture talent among secondary school students

HCM CITY — The High School for the Gifted under the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) will organise the 2025 Summer School of Advanced Mathematics (VSSAM 2025) from August 15 to 22, aiming to foster mathematical interest and nurture young talent among lower secondary students.

Registration for the VSSAM 2025 programme is open until 4:00pm on July 30 via the official link https://tinyurl.com/VSSAM2025.

Held in person at the school's campus in the city’s Đông Hòa Ward, the programme targets students in grades seven to nine with a passion for mathematics, offering an engaging academic platform to explore and strengthen their skills.

To ensure quality and suitability, participation in the programme is determined through a two-round selection process, both conducted online.

The first round consists of a public lecture at 3:00pm on August 2, followed by a 60-minute multiple-choice test at 9:00am on August 3.

All applicants must attend both activities. Based on the test results, the top 30 per cent of students will be shortlisted for the second round.

Only students who passed the first round are eligible to participate in second round.

The second round includes a second public lecture on August 7, and a 150-minute written test on August 9.

The top 50 scorers in this round will be officially selected to join the 2025 summer camp.

Organisers are encouraging both individual and group registrations via participating lower secondary schools.

A fee of VNĐ200,000 (US$7.6) per candidate applies for the online selection stage, covering access to the public lectures and both rounds of testing. Payment can be made individually or in groups through bank transfer to the school’s designated account.

For students successfully admitted to the summer camp, the organising committee will cover full participation costs, including accommodation, meals, and transportation.

This includes round-trip travel by bus or train for students from Đắk Lắk Province and southern areas, and 50 per cent of round-trip airfare for students from Gia Lai Province and northern regions.

Fee waivers are available for students from especially disadvantaged backgrounds upon nomination by their current schools.

The VSSAM programme, first launched to inspire academic enthusiasm among young learners, is expected to be an intellectually stimulating experience that nurtures a future generation of mathematically talented students.

Further details and updates will be available on the school’s website at https://ptnk.edu.vn. For inquiries, interested parties may contact Nguyễn Ngọc Duy, head of the school’s Mathematics Department, at 0983 419 841; or Vương Trung Dũng, deputy head of the school’s Mathematics Department, at 0909 846 998.

The school invites secondary schools, teachers, students, and parents to take part and help spread the word about this opportunity. — VNS