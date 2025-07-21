Vietnam Airline Group cancels flights as Typhoon Wipha nears

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Airlines Group, encompassing Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vasco, announced comprehensive flight modifications for July 21 to ensure safety for passengers and crew members as Typhoon Wipha intensifies its approach towards Việt Nam’s northern coast.

Vietnam Airlines canceled several key domestic routes, including flights between HCM City and Hải Phòng (VN1188, VN1171, VN7188, VN7189, VN7056, and VN7057), as well as routes to Côn Đảo (VN1856 and VN1857). Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines rescheduled its flights between HCM City and Hải Phòng (BL6440 and BL6441), assuring take-off and landing at Cát Bi Airport in Hải Phòng city before 12pm on July 21. It also canceled flights BL6520 and BL6521 on the same route the same day.

Looking ahead to July 22, all Vietnam Airlines Group flights from Cát Bi Airport will depart after 12pm.

Additionally, several domestic and international flights on July 21 and 22 may experience cascading delays and schedule disruptions due to Typhoon Wipha’s impact.

The Vietnam Airlines Group regrets the schedule changes caused by this force majeure weather event and appreciates the passengers’ understanding, a representative from the group said, adding flight times may continue to be adjusted depending on the storm’s progression, with updated information will be communicated via the airline’s official channels and passenger contact details provided in booking records.

Vietnam Airlines also advises passengers to keep seat belts fastened throughout the flights, particularly during periods of adverse weather. Even when the seatbelt sign is off, remaining buckled is a crucial safety precaution to mitigate the risks of unexpected turbulence.

According to the Aviation Meteorological Centre under the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, Typhoon Wipha maintains its rapid trajectory toward the Vietnamese coast, maintaining wind speeds of level 11, with gusts up to level 14.

Between 9pm and midnight on July 21, the storm's eye is approximately 250km from Nội Bài International Airport.

Nội Bài International Airport will experience moderate to heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms during July 21-22, reducing visibility to as low as 1.3km and triggering widespread heavy precipitation warnings. — VNA/VNS