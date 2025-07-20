Sudden midday storm topples trees and startles residents in Hồ Chí Minh City

HCM CITY — A sudden midday downpour accompanied by strong gusts and thunderstorms swept through HCM City on July 20, sending branches and trees crashing onto roads and startling residents.

The heavy rainstorm struck rapidly around noon, with powerful winds snapping branches and uprooting trees along several city streets. Fallen limbs and debris scattered across the roadways, alarming local residents and leaving many passersby in a state of panic.

Authorities said no serious injuries had been reported as of the afternoon, but clean‑up crews were deployed to clear obstructions and ensure traffic safety in affected areas. — VNS