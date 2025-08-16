Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Welcome ceremony held for Lao officers, soldiers joining National Day parade

August 16, 2025 - 20:07
This is the second time this year that the Lao People’s Army has sent a delegation to participate in parades celebrating Việt Nam’s major anniversaries.
Colonel Nguyễn Tú Tài, Deputy Commander of the Hà Tĩnh Provincial Military Command, welcome the Lao military delegation at the Cầu Treo International Border Gate on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ TĨNH — A welcome ceremony was held at Cầu Treo International Border Gate in the central province of Hà Tĩnh on Saturday for a delegation from the Lao People’s Army.

They came to practice and participate in the parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day of Việt Nam (September 2).

The 120-member delegation then travelled to Hà Nội, where they will proceed to the gathering area in preparation for participating in the parade training programmes.

This is the second time this year that the Lao People’s Army has sent a delegation to participate in parades celebrating Việt Nam’s major anniversaries.

Earlier, they took part in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). — VNA/VNS

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with Cambodian counterpart

The two PMs affirmed that they will promote the effective implementation of the opinions agreed upon by the leaders of the two Parties; informed each other about the situation in each country; and agreed on key directions to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the coming time, especially in the fields of connectivity, trade and investment.
Politics & Law

Thai scholars hail Việt Nam’s reform vision

Reporting on Vietnam’s National Assembly’s passage of the revised Law on Organisation of Local Governments on June 16, which shifts to a two-tier local governance model — Thai media noted that the move is part of Việt Nam’s comprehensive national reform agenda.
Politics & Law

State President pledges stronger Việt–Finland partnership

During a reception for Finnish Ambassador to Việt Nam Keijo Norvanto in Hà Nội on Friday, who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure, State President Lương Cường expressing appreciation for Finland’s long-standing, multifaceted support that has made important contributions to Việt Nam’s development.

