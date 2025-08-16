Welcome ceremony held for Lao officers, soldiers joining National Day parade

HÀ TĨNH — A welcome ceremony was held at Cầu Treo International Border Gate in the central province of Hà Tĩnh on Saturday for a delegation from the Lao People’s Army.

They came to practice and participate in the parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day of Việt Nam (September 2).

The 120-member delegation then travelled to Hà Nội, where they will proceed to the gathering area in preparation for participating in the parade training programmes.

This is the second time this year that the Lao People’s Army has sent a delegation to participate in parades celebrating Việt Nam’s major anniversaries.

Earlier, they took part in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). — VNA/VNS