Vietnamese Deputy PM meets with Chinese, Cambodian, Thai officials in Yunnan

BEIJING — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn had meetings with officials of China, Cambodia, and Thailand on the sidelines of the 10th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in China's Yunnan Province on Thursday and Friday.

At the meeting with Wang Ning, Secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the Việt Nam-China relations, including the cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Yunnan. They noted that bilateral trade in 2024 rose 17.8 per cent year-on-year to US$3.13 billion, bringing practical benefits to both sides.

Sơn suggested that the two sides effectively implement the existing cooperation agreements, mechanisms, and forms, increase the frequency of existing air routes, and open new ones. He also asked for boosting the balanced and sustainable development of trade, investment, and tourism cooperation, and striving for $5 billion in trade between Yunnan and Vietnamese localities in the near future.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will work together to improve customs clearance efficiency at border gates, and make the Lào Cai (Việt Nam)-Hekou (China) international railway border gate an official customs clearance point for agricultural products and fresh fruits. He also called on the Chinese side to shorten the quarantine time for Vietnamese fresh fruits, expand electricity cooperation, promote the opening and upgrading of some border gate pairs to facilitate the connection of the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng standard-gauge railway, highly prioritise transport connectivity, and share expertise in Yunnan’s strong sectors, especially hi-tech agriculture.

The Vietnamese official also urged Yunnan to continue close coordination with Vietnamese localities in border management and protection under the three Việt Nam-China land border documents and related agreements, properly resolve any issues arising, and strengthen cooperation on the sustainable use of the Mekong-Lancang River's water resources to ensure local livelihoods.

For his part, Wang affirmed that Yunnan values its cooperation and friendship with Vietnamese localities and stands ready to work together to implement the common perceptions of the top leaders, particularly the important outcomes of the mutual visits by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Agreeing with Sơn’s cooperation proposals, the Chinese official shared Yunnan’s potential and strengths, affirming that the province will actively coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and localities, and step up delegation exchanges at all levels. It will also work to optimise cooperation mechanisms, and further promote transport connectivity, especially the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway, to facilitate trade and tourism links.

Also in the works is expanding agricultural cooperation and trade in farm produce, boosting electricity collaboration, properly managing the land border, supporting the development of smart border gates, and encouraging people-to-people exchanges. The aim is to help further deepen the two countries' comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future, he noted.

At his meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Sơn stressed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to boosting cooperation with neighbouring countries and a close and trust-based relationship with Cambodia.

Prak Sokhonn affirmed that Cambodia treasures its friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, highlighting economic ties as a standout area, with bilateral trade recording strong growth to around $7 billion in the first half of this year.

The two sides agreed to closely coordinate in organising key diplomatic activities through the end of this year, continue promoting cooperation among the countries' ministries, sectors, and localities, and enhance economic ties, including the connection of transport infrastructure and border gate systems.

The Vietnamese official took the occasion to ask the Cambodian side to continue creating favourable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin to live and work legally in Cambodia, grant the Cambodian nationality to eligible persons, and facilitate Vietnamese investment in the Cambodian market, thus positively contributing to the prosperous development of Cambodia and the relationship between the two countries.

Welcoming the outcomes of the phone call between Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen on Thursday, the two officials pledged close cooperation to effectively implement the agreements reached by the two Party leaders.

Sơn applauded the positive results achieved between Thailand and Cambodia, reaffirming the hope for both sides to exercise restraint, avoid the use of force, quickly rebuild trust, and promote dialogue to seek a lasting peaceful solution based on the fundamental principles of international law, while leveraging ASEAN’s central role for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperous development.

Deputy PM and FM Sơn also had a meeting with Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa. They expressed their delight at the strong and extensive development of the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership, agreeing to effectively and substantively carry out key cooperation areas, including promoting high-level visits, soon organising the 6th meeting of the Việt Nam-Thailand Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), and drafting the 2026–2030 action plan for implementing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides agreed to foster trade and investment cooperation, underlined the importance of effectively implementing the “Three Connections” strategy, and accelerate the establishment of a joint working group to discuss concrete plans for strategy execution.

To realise economic cooperation commitments, the Thai minister pledged to encourage major Thai enterprises, especially those involved in science and technology, to expand collaboration with Việt Nam.

The two officials also agreed to encourage cooperation in emerging areas such as renewable energy and just energy transition which, they said, hold significant potential and will generate benefits for people of both countries in the new period.

In response to the Thai FM’s update on the recent developments with Cambodia, Sơn welcomed the outcomes of the recent Thailand-Cambodia Joint Border Committee meeting in Malaysia. He reiterated his hope for Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint, avoid the use of force, resolve disputes peacefully and satisfactorily, rebuild trust, promote dialogue based on the fundamental principles of international law, and leverage ASEAN’s central role.

He affirmed that Việt Nam treasures its relations with both nations and stands ready to play an active role in strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity and centrality for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperous development. — VNA/VNS