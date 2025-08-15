NA continues role as highest representative body of people: Top legislator

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) continues to affirm its position and role as the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of state power of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, meeting the country’s strategic tasks in the new period, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has affirmed.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Tân Trào Congress of People’s Representatives - the precursor of the NA of Việt Nam (August 16, 1945), and towards the 80th anniversary of the first general election to elect NA deputies (January 6, 1946 – 2026), the top legislator shared the outstanding achievements of the 15th NA, as well as its key tasks in the coming period, to accompany the country in entering a new era of development.

He affirmed that the 15th NA marks an important historical milestone, initiating fundamental institutional reforms and setting strategic, long-term objectives and major tasks for the country’s new development phase.

Since the beginning of this term, the Legislature has approved 99 laws and 165 resolutions, comprehensively covering the fields of economy, society, national defence, security, foreign affairs, prevention and control of corruption, waste, and negative practices, as well as building of the political system. These have laid a solid foundation for developing a streamlined, strong, efficient, and effective political system that is closer to the people, and better serves the public and businesses.

In particular, the NA passed a resolution amending and supplementing certain articles of the 2013 Constitution; revised the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly and the Law on the Organisation of Local Governments; and, within their authority, the NA and its Standing Committee have issued resolutions on the rearrangement of provincial- and commune-level administrative units. These are important decisions of profound historical significance, with direct impacts on the entire political system, every citizen, and society as a whole, Chairman Mẫn affirmed.

In addition, the legislative body has fully, flexibly, and effectively carried out its function of deciding important issues related to economy, society, national defence, security, and foreign affairs, ensuring a comprehensive approach with close linkage between task requirements and available resources. Many decisions have been groundbreaking and unprecedented, reaffirming the principle of placing people at the centre, with all guidelines and policies aimed at serving the people.

Notable decisions include the Resolution on special mechanisms for developing social housing; the Resolution on tuition exemption and support for preschool children, general education students, and learners following the general education curriculum at institutions within the national education system; and another on universalising preschool education for children aged 3 to 5.

Promoting the role of parliamentary diplomacy as a form of “soft power,” the NA’s external activities have effectively contributed to implementing the Party's and the State’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, thereby enhancing Việt Nam’s image and position on the international stage, the top legislator affirmed.

Regarding tasks for the upcoming time, Chairman Mẫn stated that the Legislature continues to comprehensively innovate and enhance its capacity in legislation, supervision, and decision-making on the country’s important matters, with the highest determination to effectively implement the Politburo's Resolution No. 66-NQ/TW dated April 30, 2025, on renewing the work of law-making and law enforcement to meet the requirements of national development in the new era.

Efforts will be exerted to successfully organise Party congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Party Congress; direct the organisation of the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and members of People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

In addition, attention will be paid to innovating the NA’s working methods, promoting digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence, and strengthening regular, effective, and practical engagement between NA deputies and voters, Chairman Mẫn said. — VNA/VNS