Vietnamese Prime Minister holds phone talks with Cambodian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held phone talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on Friday afternoon, at the request of the Cambodian side.

In a friendly atmosphere, the two government leaders expressed their delight at the results of the very successful phone talks on Thursday between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen.

The two PMs affirmed that they will promote the effective implementation of the opinions agreed upon by the leaders of the two Parties; informed each other about the situation in each country; and agreed on key directions to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the coming time, especially in the fields of connectivity, trade and investment.

They expressed their delight at the important results achieved at the high-level meeting between the two Parties and the high-level meetings between the heads of the CPV, the CPP and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the three PMs of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos in February this year. They agreed to continue to strengthen political trust, promote existing cooperation mechanisms under the motto of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability.

The two sides agreed to continue to improve the effectiveness of economic cooperation in the spirit of "harmonising benefits, sharing risks", soon achieving the bilateral trade target of US$20 billion; promote local connectivity in a practical and effective manner, while developing border gate economy, facilitating cross-border trade and investment and continuing to negotiate and resolve remaining problems in border demarcation and marker planting.

PM Chính was pleased to note that, after two years in office as head of the Royal Government, PM Hun Manet has promoted infrastructure development and economic growth, and the life of Cambodian people has been increasingly improved.

He requested the Cambodian side to continue to pay attention to and facilitate naturalisation for eligible Vietnamese people, as well as create conditions for Vietnamese people to stabilise their lives, integrate into and make positive contributions to Cambodian society; and for Vietnamese enterprises to operate stably and expand investment in Cambodia.

Regarding the international and regional situation, the two PMs exchanged and shared views on issues of mutual concern. PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam supports efforts to peacefully resolve all disputes in accordance with international law and practices, emphasising that Việt Nam will continue to work with ASEAN member countries to promote the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand on July 28 this year, in order to promote ASEAN's central role for peace, cooperation and development in the region. — VNA/VNS