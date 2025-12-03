Party chief's state visit opens up new chapter in Việt Nam–Laos ties: FM

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s recently concluded state visit to Laos marked a historic milestone and opened up a new chapter in the Việt Nam–Laos relationship, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoài Trung.

During the visit, spanning December 1-2, General Secretary Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly attended a ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos, co-chaired a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), held talks with LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and met with all key Lao leaders.

The Vietnamese leader also visited former LPRP General Secretaries and Presidents of Laos, attended the inauguration of the Lao–Việt Nam Friendship Park, and delivered a nationally broadcast keynote address at the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration. The visit coincided with the 105th birth anniversary of President Kaysone Phomvihane, adding to its significance.

Highlighting major outcomes of the visit, Trung said that the presence of General Secretary Lâm and his spouse at the National Day celebration was viewed as a powerful symbol of solidarity between the two countries, consistent with the long-standing tradition that 'the victory of one side is also the victory of the other.'

According to the FM, Lao leaders and people extended exceptionally warm and heartfelt hospitality to the Vietnamese delegation, reflecting their deep respect and appreciation.

Trung noted that one of the most important outcomes of the visit was the decision by the two Parties and States to elevate bilateral ties to a new framework that adds the element of 'strategic cohesion' to the traditional motto of 'great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.' This upgraded orientation demonstrates the shared vision and determination of both countries to strengthen political trust, deepen economic linkages, enhance infrastructure connectivity, and reinforce people-to-people bonds.

Trung emphasised that both sides also agreed to translate this new strategic orientation into concrete cooperation directions. Political relations will remain the guiding pillar; defence and security cooperation will continue to be the key to the protection of peace and stability in both countries; and socio-economic collaboration must create new breakthroughs to enable both countries to advance together.

The visit took place at a crucial time as both Parties are preparing for their National Congresses in 2026. The minister said the two sides reviewed achievements, set out future orientations and consolidated a strong foundation for entering a new phase of development.

On this occasion, the Lao Party and State conferred a Lao National Gold Order, the country’s highest award, upon General Secretary Lâm in recognition of his contributions to bilateral relationship.

Trung added that implementation efforts began immediately, with the Prime Ministers of both countries co-chairing the 48th Meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee on December 3.

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Government of Việt Nam will soon issue detailed action plans for ministries, sectors and localities to carry out the newly reached agreements.

He stressed that local-level cooperation will continue to play an essential role, as Vietnamese localities have provided practical support for Lao counterparts in numerous fields. The two Parties and States also welcome the active participation of enterprises – including State-owned, private and international firms operating successfully in Việt Nam – in joint projects in Laos.

The minister affirmed that with a renewed strategic vision, stronger political resolve and concrete mechanisms for implementation, Việt Nam and Laos have established a solid platform to advance their special relationship in the coming years. — VNA/VNS