Việt Nam matters: charting a shared future with New Zealand

By Winston Peters*

Việt Nam matters enormously to New Zealand. Over the past 18 months, we have seriously stepped up our engagement. We have been pleased to confirm the elevation of our relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a major event during our 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

This is a serious, practical commitment to do more together, and today we signed a joint Plan of Action to chart how we will progress specific initiatives across the broad relationship over the next five years.

We are lifting our ambition and deepening partnerships across Southeast Asia because this region is central to our future. The world has changed — global competition is intensifying, supply chains are shifting and the rules that govern trade, technology and security are being rewritten.

For a small country like New Zealand, rules matter — without them, size decides. When we announced a foreign policy reset 18 months ago, it signalled a new direction: sharper focus, faster tempo and higher ambition with key partners. For New Zealand, this is not abstract diplomacy. It is practical cooperation that delivers prosperity and security for both nations. And Việt Nam is at the heart of that effort.

The Plan of Action we agreed this week has pillars in resilience, science and technology, and defence and security. These are the hard yards of statecraft, designed to deliver real outcomes. We have also set a US$3 billion two-way trade target by 2026, underscoring the scale of our economic ambition.

Việt Nam’s sustained high economic growth signals a clear path to high-income status. Its investments in digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and the green economy align with New Zealand’s strengths in agri-food systems, renewable energy and technology. Our exporters see opportunities in high-quality food and beverage, education and services. Our innovators see potential in digital trade and climate solutions. And our governments share a commitment to open markets and sustainable development.

The economic case is compelling — and the opportunities are real.

Security matters just as much as economics. Transnational crime, cyber threats and irregular migration affect us all. Through close cooperation with Southeast Asian partners, New Zealand intercepted 1.8 tonnes of illicit drugs last year, preventing $1.4 billion of harm at home. That is what practical cooperation looks like: quiet work, real results. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam also includes defence and maritime security, because stability in the region underpins the prosperity for both nations.

People-to-people links are the fabric of partnership. Scholarships bring Việt Nam’s best students to New Zealand. Alumni networks, internships and exchanges turn one-off experiences into lifelong ties. Tourism and air connectivity bind our societies together. And our diaspora communities — New Zealanders with roots in Southeast Asia — are bridges of trust and practical know-how. We will invest further in those links because they sustain the relationship beyond trade and treaties.

The foreign policy reset is not just about New Zealand’s future — it is about building partnerships that deliver for both nations. Việt Nam’s momentum is clear. New Zealand is ready to match it with ambition, reliability and practical results. Together, we can chart a shared course toward prosperity, security and resilience in a region that matters to us all.

*Winston Peters is New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs.