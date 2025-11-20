PM’s visit to South Africa to help Việt Nam strengthen ties, expand global contributions: ambassador

As Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính travels to South Africa for the 20th G20 Summit and bilateral activities from November 21-23, Vietnamese ambassador to South Africa, Hoàng Sỹ Cường, spoke to Vietnam News Agency on the significance of the visit for diplomatic ties and Việt Nam’s position in the international context.

This is the first time the G20 Summit has been held on the African continent. What is the significance of PM Chính’s attendance for the Việt Nam–South Africa relations and Việt Nam’s global standing?

PM Phạm Minh Chinh’s visit is a historic milestone, marking a new, robust stage of development in the Việt Nam–South Africa Comprehensive Partnership established in 2004. This trip not only strengthens the political and diplomatic aspect of bilateral ties but also leads to a ‘higher level’ of trade and economic cooperation. South Africa has long been Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in Africa, with bilateral trade exceeding US$1 billion annually and reaching more than $1.7 billion in 2024.

The G20 brings together the world’s major developed and emerging economies, accounting for over 90 per cent of the total gross domestic product (GDP) in the world. This platform was created to discuss and address key global economic and financial issues, although its agenda has since expanded significantly. This is the first time the G20 Summit is being held in Africa, and it is expected to feature discussions on a broad range of global issues, including sustainable development, with a particular African characteristic.

PM Chính’s attendance reaffirms Việt Nam’s position as an active voice from Southeast Asia, advancing the role of developing countries in addressing international issues such as sustainable development and economic fairness, enhancing Việt Nam’s impact in global forums.

What are the main objectives of the visit? In particular, which are the prioritised areas of cooperation between Việt Nam and South Africa within the G20 framework?

The main purpose of the trip is to implement the agreements reached during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to Việt Nam in October 2025, while also preparing for the upgrading of bilateral relations to create new momentum for more profound, substantive and effective cooperation.

PM Chính will focus on advancing key areas such as strengthening trade and investment to increase two-way trade, leveraging South Africa’s advantage as a gateway to the African market, and promoting mutual investment, which remains modest at the moment.

He will also prioritise sharing experiences and cooperation in emerging sectors such as the digital economy and digital transformation, as well as exchanges on global issues – including climate change and challenges hindering sustainable development. These areas of focus are expected to bring not only mutual benefits but also contribute to the broader G20 agenda and foster South-South cooperation.

What outcomes do you expect from PM Chính’s engagement at the G20 Summit and will this visit open new opportunities for bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and what contributions does Việt Nam hope to make at the summit’s discussions?

I expect the visit to deliver concrete and meaningful results, especially elevating the framework for bilateral relations. This reflects the importance both sides place on one another, strengthening ties and creating new, enhanced cooperation opportunities, particularly in the economic aspect. It will also demonstrate a stronger commitment to improving cooperation, through the development and execution of an action plan under the upgraded framework.

The visit is expected to help realise specific opportunities for trade and economic cooperation, such as strengthening regional supply chains and supporting businesses from both sides in accessing the markets of each country and their respective regions. This includes activities like business forums and investment promotion events, especially in renewable energy and advanced technology, contributing to the goal of raising bilateral trade to $2 billion.

Regarding contributions to the G20, Việt Nam hopes to share its experience in digital transformation and climate adaptation, and to propose equitable solutions for developing countries, promoting global solidarity and equality. This aligns with the spirit of ‘Cooperation is our greatest strength,’ as underscored by South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as he talked about the G20. This will be an important step for Việt Nam in further affirming its role and responsibility within the international community. — VNS