PM’s Algeria visit expected to elevate bilateral ties to new heights: Vietnamese Ambassador

ALGIERS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s upcoming official visit to Algeria from Tuesday to Thursday is expected to open a new chapter in the longstanding friendship between Việt Nam and Algeria, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Trần Quốc Khánh.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Algeria ahead of the trip, Khánh highlighted the depth of political trust, the solid historical foundation of the relationship, and the promising opportunities for future cooperation.

The ambassador recalled that the two countries share a “very special” relationship that grew out of their common struggle for peace, independence, and national liberation. While Việt Nam and Algeria officially established diplomatic ties 63 years ago, in October 1962, solidarity between the two peoples had taken root much earlier.

He noted that as early as the 1950s, some Algerian soldiers serving in the French Foreign Legion chose to join the ranks of the Việt Minh. Many later became core members of Algeria’s revolution. In 1958, Việt Nam was among the first Asian nations to recognise the Provisional Government of the Algerian Republic at a time when few countries did so. In return, Algeria was one of the strongest supporters of Việt Nam during its resistance war and during the country’s post-war reconstruction and development process.

Khánh said built on such a solid foundation, the relationship has continued to expand and deepen. Both sides have maintained strong political trust and regularly supported each other at regional and international forums. Economic ties have also recorded positive progress. Bilateral trade topped US$450 million in the first ten months this year, making Algeria one of Việt Nam’s leading trading partners in Africa.

A key highlight in economic cooperation is joint oil and gas venture of Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) in Algeria, which, Khánh described as one of the group’s most successful overseas investment projects and “a bright spot in bilateral economic cooperation.”

The ambassador also emphasised growing people-to-people exchanges, noting the popularity of Vovinam in Algeria, where nearly 30,000 practitioners are now learning the Vietnamese martial art. More young Algerians are seeking opportunities in Việt Nam, helping to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

“This relationship is a precious asset built over the course of history, nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and generations of leaders from both sides,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, Khánh outlined both favourable conditions and challenges in strengthening cooperation. On the positive side, the two countries complement each other’s strengths. Algeria, the largest country in Africa, offers vast potential in energy and natural resources and serves as a gateway to African and Arab markets. Việt Nam, meanwhile, is strong in agricultural production, manufacturing, and exports, and is well-positioned as a strategic link for Algeria to enter Southeast Asia and the Asia–Pacific region.

However, geographic distance and high logistics costs remain hurdles, limiting the flow of goods. Businesses of both countries still lack sufficient information about each other’s markets, legal environments, and standards. Differences in language, business culture, and legal frameworks also pose challenges to expanding economic links.

To address these issues and advance practical cooperation, Khánh stressed the importance of improving the legal framework to provide investors and enterprises with greater security and reduced financial risks. He suggested both sides consider preferential joint policies, especially for strategic investment projects that leverage each country’s strengths.

The diplomat also called for enhanced coordination between the two countries’ representative agencies, ministries, and competent bodies to facilitate more business forums, improve market information sharing, and strengthen partner connectivity.

With the strong political will of the two countries’ leaders, the ambassador expressed his confidence that upcoming high-level engagements, especially PM Chính’s visit, will help remove existing bottlenecks and steer the partnership towards a comprehensive, mutually respected, and mutually beneficial relationship. — VNA/VNS