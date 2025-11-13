Inclusive AI governance: charting Vietnam’s digital future

By Abdul Rohman*

As Vietnam advances its digital transformation, governing artificial intelligence (AI) has become a key strategic focus.

The passage of the Law on Digital Technology Industry in June 2025 highlights the nation’s ambition to make AI and semiconductor technologies central to its development.

However, a pressing concern remains: how inclusive is Vietnam’s AI governance, particularly for individuals with disabilities?

Vietnam’s digital and AI strategies increasingly emphasise inclusion. Phrases like 'everyone' and 'all citizens' are common in official texts, indicating a general commitment to fairness.

Yet, this approach often equates equality with uniform treatment, which can ignore the systemic obstacles that prevent marginalised communities from fully engaging in the digital space. Applying the same standards to all in an unequal system may unintentionally deepen exclusion rather than resolve it.

Inclusion of people with disabilities is especially lacking. Among 25 technology-related policy documents reviewed, only three specifically mention disability. These mentions typically categorize people with disabilities alongside other vulnerable groups, focusing more on protection than on empowerment.

Although the shift in language from 'handicapped people' to 'persons with disabilities' aligns with global norms like the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), inclusive design practices remain optional. Many local websites and apps lack basic accessibility features, and inclusive design is often seen as a financial burden rather than a standard practice.

Reframing AI governance for inclusion

This passive stance is also reflected in AI governance. The Law on Digital Technology Industry includes disability as a factor warranting protection, acknowledging potential risks posed by AI to marginalised populations. However, by grouping disability, age and economic hardship into one protected category, the law overlooks the unique challenges faced by each group.

For instance, the experiences of a blind person differ greatly from those of an elderly individual, and even more so from someone who is both. Without a nuanced understanding, protective policies may unintentionally reinforce ableist views.

Protection alone is insufficient. It must be complemented by empowerment and systemic efforts to create an inclusive digital environment. Targeted education and training programs for people with disabilities can help close the digital divide and enable independent use of AI technologies. Empowerment involves providing the tools and skills needed to engage meaningfully with technology, not merely shielding individuals from its risks.

Vietnam’s centralised governance model offers administrative efficiency but limits public involvement in policymaking, which can lead to superficial inclusion. While recent initiatives to gather public feedback are encouraging, stronger commitments to transparency and accountability are essential for meaningful progress.

The idea of digital citizenship presents a valuable lens for reimagining inclusion. It emphasizes individuals’ ability to actively shape the digital world. In Vietnam’s case, integrating digital citizenship into AI governance could shift the focus from mere protection to genuine empowerment, ensuring that people with disabilities are active participants in technological innovation.

As Vietnam continues its digital evolution, the goal should not only be to build smart cities or attract investment, but to ensure that the benefits of AI and digital technologies are shared equitably. Inclusive AI governance is not optional, it is vital for a fair and resilient digital future.

*Abdul Rohman is a senior lecturer, RMIT University Vietnam.