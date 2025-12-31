Overseas Vietnamese rally around shared goal of giving back to homeland

LONDON – Associate Professor Dr Lương Tuấn Anh of the UK's De Montfort University has shared with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in London his views on how the Party and the State have created opportunities for overseas Vietnamese (OV) to engage in national affairs, as well as the strong commitment and desire of the community to contribute to the homeland’s development.

Anh said the Party and the State have consistently created favourable conditions for OV to participate in important national issues. Official media outlets such as the Vietnam News Agency and Vietnam Television have repeatedly invited overseas experts and intellectuals to share perspectives on major policies, including the two-tier local administration model, administrative reform, private sector development, and draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress. In addition, OV organisations are regularly represented during overseas trips by Party and State leaders.

As a member of the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in the UK and the AVSE Global – Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts, he said he has attended meetings during the leaders' high-level visits such as Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to the UK in October this year and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s trip to France in June. He has also taken part in specialist groups providing advice for the Government on issues such as administrative reform and trade negotiations with the US.

With multiple channels available for contributing opinions such as through State bodies and professional associations, the expert believes the Party and the State have demonstrated openness and willingness to listen to all social strata, including the OV community.

Assessing OVs' desire to make contributions, Anh held that the community show great enthusiasm when offering input. Despite demanding professional commitments, many highly skilled Vietnamese experts in countries such as the US, the UK, France, Australia, and Japan are willing to devote time and efforts to consultations lasting for months, or even a year, without complaint. Many also wish to participate more directly in the country’s development, provided suitable working conditions can be arranged for themselves and their families.

He affirmed that a large number of expatriates are ready to work alongside the Party and the State to develop the homeland, if given clear requests and appropriate working arrangements.

However, he also noted that a segment of the community remains hesitant about certain policies. Among them are individuals of considerable expertise who, due to personal views or past disagreements, are not yet ready to contribute.

The expert stressed that if differences could be set aside in favour of shared national goals, OVs' contribution would be even greater, helping to build a prosperous and strong Việt Nam as President Hồ Chí Minh always aspired. – VNA/VNS