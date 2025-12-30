Việt Nam, US mark 30 years of ties with meaningful events reflecting strong partnership: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the United States marked their 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with numerous events that reflect the strength and growth of bilateral ties, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper said in a video message recapping the year 2025.

The bilateral partnership expanded in humanitarian assistance to address the aftermath of multiple storms and floods across northern and central Việt Nam in the second half of the year, with US$1.75 million in assistance coming from the US.

The first-ever Pacific Friendship programme was also launched between the US Army Pacific and Quảng Trị Province, focusing on strengthening medical readiness and disaster response, he noted.

The two sides also inaugurated an explosive ordnance disposal training range at the Việt Nam National Mine Action Centre in Ba Vì area, on the outskirts of Hà Nội. They also continued making progress in dioxin remediation at Biên Hòa Airport, underscoring the US’ commitment to addressing war legacies while advancing cooperation toward a forward-looking agenda.

The Việt Nam–US economic ties continued to deepen as bilateral trade exceeded $150 billion in 2024, with the US remaining Viet Nam’s largest export market and second-largest trading partner.

A record number of more than 100 Vietnamese companies attended the 11th SelectUSA Investment Summit to expand trade and investment opportunities.

“We look forward to welcoming even more leading Vietnamese firms next year,” Ambassador Knapper said.

At the same time, the two sides continued close cooperation to develop agricultural trade, enhance food safety and support farmers. Việt Nam is now the tenth-largest importer of US agricultural products in the world.

Việt Nam and the US are also working closely in digital technology to expand and train talent on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and accelerate national digital transformation government programmes involving major companies such as Meta, Google, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and AWS partnering with Vietnamese ministries, universities and start-ups.

In terms of defence and security, the US side have completed the transfer of 12 T-6C training aircrafts to the Việt Nam Air Defence–Air Force, and delivered a third patrol vessel to the Việt Nam Coast Guard.

The visits of US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth to Hà Nội in November, and the USS Tripoli and USS Robert Smalls to Đà Nẵng in December were powerful symbols of growing bilateral cooperation, according to the American diplomat.

Vietnamese and US officials also held two key annual dialogues on defence security and law enforcement cooperation in Washington in September and December.

In the field of education and training, the largest-ever delegation of US universities visited Việt Nam this year, aimed at strengthening academic exchange and cooperation between institutions in both countries.

The largest gathering of Vietnamese alumni who studied or went on exchange programmes in the US was also organised, bringing together multiple generations of Vietnamese leaders and scholars to honour their contributions to advancing bilateral relations.

“I am proud that outstanding US educational institutions continue to attract Vietnamese students, making Việt Nam the fifth-largest source of international students in the United States, with 36,000 currently enrolled,” said the US diplomat.

In the cultural sphere, four friendship festivals were held across Việt Nam alongside a special collaboration with Vietnamese rapper Suboi, celebrating the connection between the peoples of the two countries.

A special report titled “Việt Nam Matters for America, America Matters for Việt Nam” was published using data and statistics to illustrate the depth of bilateral cooperation. In addition, a meaningful historical exhibition was jointly organised by the US side and Việt Nam’s National Archives Centre III to reflect on 30 years of shared development.

“Looking ahead to the next year, we remain committed to deepening our partnership and continuing to work together toward a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future for both countries and the Indo-Pacific region,” US Ambassador Knapper remarked. — VNS