Việt Nam affirms strong position, distinctive contributions at UNESCO

PARIS — The year 2025 marked a highly successful chapter in Việt Nam's cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), highlighted by a series of important recognitions, initiatives and governance roles widely acknowledged by the international community, a diplomat has said.

Beyond heritage and culture, Việt Nam has increasingly demonstrated its role as an active, responsible and proactive member contributing to UNESCO’s policy-shaping processes, thereby enhancing national prestige and promoting humanistic and peace-loving values on the global stage, Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO, told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris.

The ambassador said that throughout 2025 Việt Nam consistently implemented the Party’s and State’s guidelines on multilateral diplomacy and cultural diplomacy in its engagement with the organisation. These efforts produced tangible results across culture, education, science, and information and communication.

One of Việt Nam's most notable achievements was the July 12 decision by the World Heritage Committee to inscribe the Yên Tử–Vĩnh Nghiêm–Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex of monuments and landscapes as a World Heritage site. This became Việt Nam's ninth World Heritage property and the country’s first new inscription after an 11-year hiatus.

According to the ambassador, the recognition reflects international appreciation of the site’s outstanding universal value while honouring the profound humanistic and peace-oriented philosophy of Truc Lam Buddhism founded by King-Monk Trần Nhân Tông. The inscription also creates opportunities to strengthen heritage conservation, promote Việt Nam's image and people, and foster sustainable tourism development.

In addition to the new World Heritage title, Việt Nam received five further UNESCO recognitions in 2025. The music collection of composer Hoàng Vân was inscribed on the Memory of the World Register in April; HCM City was designated a UNESCO Creative City in October; UNESCO adopted a resolution honouring and co-celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of scholar Lê Quý Đôn October; Hà Nội was recognised as a UNESCO Learning City in December; and most recently, Đông Hồ folk woodcut printing was inscribed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

These recognitions highlight the international community’s high regard for Việt Nam's long-standing cultural heritage, rich history and distinctive identity. They also help mobilise resources for preservation and promotion, strengthen the country’s soft power, support sustainable socio-economic development at the local level, and reaffirm Việt Nam's commitment to safeguarding and transmitting heritage to future generations.

Another major highlight in 2025 was a Việt Nam-initiated proposal at UNESCO to launch an “International Decade of Culture for Sustainable Development.” Both the UNESCO Executive Board in October and the General Conference in November endorsed the draft resolution proposed by Việt Nam, recommending that the UN General Assembly consider proclaiming the Decade for the 2027–2036 period.

The initiative seeks to elevate culture as a central pillar of sustainable development at both national and global levels. If approved by the UN General Assembly, it would become a global initiative bearing Việt Nam's imprint and represent a strategic contribution to UNESCO and the international community.

Alongside achievements in recognitions and initiatives, 2025 also witnessed Việt Nam's growing role within UNESCO’s key governing mechanisms. Việt Nam was re-elected Vice-President of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in November and elected a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for the 2025–2029 term in June 2025.

As a result, Việt Nam concurrently held positions in five major UNESCO mechanisms in 2025. In these capacities, the country actively and responsibly contributed to shaping UNESCO’s strategic orientations, promoting dialogue, cooperation and consensus amid global uncertainties. Việt Nam's constructive approach has been positively recognised by UNESCO leaders and member states.

Another milestone in Việt Nam–UNESCO cooperation was the visit to Việt Nam by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay in June 2025. The visit further promoted multifaceted cooperation and reaffirmed Việt Nam as a model of effective collaboration between UNESCO and its member states. During the visit, the UNESCO chief attended the opening ceremony of the third Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival.

Looking ahead, Vân Anh noted that 2026 will mark both the first year of implementing foreign affairs and cultural diplomacy tasks set by the 14th National Party Congress and the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to UNESCO (1976–2026). Building on the achievements of 2025, Việt Nam will continue to deepen substantive cooperation with UNESCO, further reinforcing its role and standing in the new era of development. — VNA/VNS