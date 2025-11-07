Towards Vietnam Law Day: raising legal awareness in the digital age

On the occasion of Vietnam Law Day (November 9), Việt Nam News and Law of the Vietnam News Agency talked with Lê Vệ Quốc, Director General of the Department of Law Dissemination and Education and Legal Aid under the Ministry of Justice, about the justice sector’s recent achievements and key priorities. The discussion highlighted ongoing reforms under Politburo's Resolution 66-NQ/TW and new initiatives to enhance public legal awareness in the digital era.

Could you share some insights into notable results achieved in law dissemination and education over the past year, especially in bringing the law closer to the people, enterprises and vulnerable groups? What successful models, initiatives and communication activities would you highlight from 2025?

In recent years, the work of law dissemination and education has been implemented comprehensively and creatively, closely following the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws, and the justice sector’s key tasks. It has made an important contribution to raising public awareness and compliance with the law among officials, civil servants, citizens and enterprises, while supporting the state management work, preventing violations, maintaining social order and safety, and promoting socio-economic development.

Leadership, direction and coordination in this field across the political system have seen numerous positive changes, becoming more practical, effective and targeted. Awareness of the position, role and importance of law dissemination and education has been significantly strengthened among ministries, sectors and mass organisations at both central and local levels. There is now a unified understanding that the work of law dissemination and education is the responsibility of the entire political system, with the State playing the leading role.

The quantity and quality of human resources engaged in this work have been gradually improved to meet management and professional requirements. The content of law dissemination and education has become more focused and relevant, closely aligned with social needs and the political tasks of ministries, sectors and localities, while being tailored to specific groups and regional contexts. The forms of law dissemination have become increasingly diverse and creative, reflecting local cultural characteristics and producing tangible results.

Financial resources and support policies for those engaged in this field have also been gradually improved as compared to previous years. Meanwhile, more attention has been paid to the efforts to mobilise social participation in law dissemination and education through flexible and innovative models.

In 2025, several outstanding legal communication models and activities were effectively implemented. These include the enhanced application of information technology in law dissemination and education, the development and efficient operation of the National Portal for Law Dissemination and Education and the National Law Portal, and the expansion of legal information channels on social media platforms and mobile applications.

Artificial intelligence-integrated online and interactive tools have also been developed to provide legal information in cyberspace, meeting people’s growing demand for self-study of legal knowledge. Alongside digital initiatives, traditional models such as in-person law education, legal counselling and legal aid, as well as the distribution of legal information and materials, have continued to be promoted. Various activities in response to Vietnam Law Day have been widely organised nationwide.

Numerous print and broadcast outlets have also strengthened their law-focused sections. Notably, the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with Vietnam Television (VTV), has produced and aired the programme “Policy Spotlight” at 7am every Saturday on VTV1, featuring policies with significant social impact. These innovative and engaging formats have made it easier for citizens and enterprises to access, understand and apply the law in daily life.

Could you outline the key tasks that the Department of Law Dissemination and Education and Legal Aid is expected to prioritise in 2026 to further improve the effectiveness of policy communication and law dissemination and education work?

In 2026, the department will continue to implement seven major tasks in a coordinated and comprehensive manner to enhance the effectiveness of law dissemination and education in line with the goal of building a socialist law-ruled state and achieving the nation’s socio-economic development objectives.

First, the department will focus on improving the institutional framework to promptly institutionalise the Party’s guidelines and policies on reforming law dissemination and education, meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era, and addressing shortcomings in current legal documents and regulations. Special attention will be given to researching and drafting the revised Law on Law Dissemination and Education and guiding documents.

Second, the content, forms and methods of dissemination will continue to be innovated, following a people-centred approach that emphasises practicality, clarity, accessibility, and suitability for each target group, region and ethnic community. The department will accelerate digital transformation, focusing on operating and upgrading the National Law Portal and the National Portal for Law Dissemination and Education; developing online applications and software integrated with artificial intelligence; and increasing the use of digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Zalo, along with specialised legal apps to deliver information in a vivid and accessible way - particularly for young audiences.

Third, the department will further promote the role of the Central Coordination Council for Law Dissemination and Education, particularly in areas and among target groups requiring interdisciplinary coordination. It will also strengthen partnerships with socio-political-professional organisations, businesses, media agencies, and the network of legal rapporteurs and communicators and grassroots conciliators to expand outreach and enhance community-based legal communication.

Fourth, efforts will be made to consolidate and professionalise the team of officers, rapporteurs and communicators engaged in this work. The department will promote the social responsibility of lawyers, jurists and other legal practitioners, while introducing inventive policies for individuals who can speak ethnic languages, respected community figures, village chiefs and religious dignitaries in ethnic minority areas to engage them in law dissemination and education activities.

Fifth, the department will step up cooperation with press and media agencies, diversifying models and forms of communication. Priority will be given to multimedia and social media platforms, with key content broadcast during peak hours on national radio and television.

Sixth, in addition to actively engaging in international cooperation, the department will adopt mechanisms and policies to encourage organisations, individuals and enterprises across society to participate in law dissemination and education.

Finally, the department will focus on monitoring, evaluating and inspecting the effectiveness of law enforcement and dissemination activities. It will promptly commend and replicate effective models and creative practices while addressing existing shortcomings to improve the overall quality and sustainability of this work.

Resolution 66-NQ/TW emphasises the need to “vigorously renew law dissemination and education work in association with building a legal culture in society.” Could you tell something about what measures the Ministry of Justice in general and the Department of Law Dissemination and Education and Legal Aid in particular will take to realise this spirit in the coming time? In your opinion, what is the breakthrough step for legal communication to truly become a bridge connecting law to life, thus contributing to building a modern law-ruled state that serves the people?

Resolution 66-NQ/TW provides a major strategic orientation for the entire process of law making, improvement and enforcement. It sets forth the task of enhancing the quality of law dissemination and education, particularly in cultivating a culture of law compliance. The Ministry of Justice has identified this as a strategic breakthrough for the coming period.

To achieve this goal, the ministry and the department will focus on several key groups of solutions. The first priority is to formulate the Scheme on building the culture of law compliance, as assigned under the Prime Minister’s Decision 1669/QĐ-TTg dated August 5, 2025. The scheme aims to foster a culture of law observance across the political system and society as a whole. It seeks to promote respect for the Constitution and the law and to encourage learning and applying the law as an intrinsic need of every citizen, thereby strengthening the cultural foundation and inner driving force for sustainable national development.

At the same time, the ministry will comprehensively renew communication methods, enhance digital application, and integrate law dissemination with the nurturing of legal-cultural values so that citizens not only know the law but also internalise it as part of their daily behaviour. The approach will shift toward proactive, timely policy communication, ensuring that people can access legal information from the earliest stages of policy formulation, thereby narrowing the gap between the will of the State and social realities.

Law education in schools will also be strengthened to instil law-abiding awareness and a civilised, healthy lifestyle from an early age. Meanwhile, dissemination policies will be tailored to vulnerable and specific groups such as ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities and migrant workers to ensure equitable access to the law.

Another priority is building a pool of exemplary legal officers, communicators, and journalists who uphold the law and serve as role models to inspire public trust. Regular training programmes will be held to enhance their legal knowledge, ethics and professional capacity, particularly in the context of application of the two-tier local government model.

In my opinion, the breakthrough for law dissemination and education to truly serve as a bridge between law and life lies in shifting from the mindset of merely transmitting legal information to cultivating people’s real need to understand and act in accordance with the law. It is not only about bringing the law to the people, but also bringing the people closer to the law - so they can see it as a tool to protect their lawful rights and interests. When the law is understood, trusted and voluntarily practiced in daily life, it becomes the solid foundation for building a modern socialist law-ruled state of the people, by the people and for the people, as envisioned in Resolution 66.

Could you talk more about the department’s plans to cooperate with press agencies in the work of policy communication and law dissemination and education?

The press is always an important, effective and far-reaching communication channel. It serves as a vital bridge for competent authorities to promptly receive feedback from enterprises and citizens, particularly those directly affected by policies, thereby contributing to the effectiveness of law dissemination and education.

Recognising this crucial role of the press, in recent years, the Ministry of Justice and the justice sector have actively collaborated with press agencies in policy communication. Since 2023, the ministry has closely coordinated with the Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam and the Vietnam News Agency to carry out policy communication and law dissemination and education through diverse formats, including news reports, talk shows, thematic programs, documentaries and dramas, as well as broadcasts in ethnic minority and foreign languages, creating a rich and dynamic communication ecosystem.

In the coming time, the department will continue to expand and improve coordination with press agencies. In particular, following the direction of Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long, the ministry will work with the Vietnam News Agency to strengthen policy communication and law dissemination in multiple languages.

Starting in 2026, the ministry will also increase the publication of legal information in English on the National Law Portal, focusing on issues directly related to the daily life, employment and business activities of foreign individuals and enterprises in Việt Nam. VNSL