From resilience to reform: Việt Nam’s path toward sustainable agriculture

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng spoke with local media about how Việt Nam’s agriculture and environment sector has adapted to unprecedented challenges, what is driving its transformation and how the country plans to lead the next phase of climate-smart growth.

The 2020–2025 term has been extraordinarily turbulent. How did Việt Nam’s agriculture and environment sector manage to overcome such immense challenges?

It has truly been a difficult period. COVID-19 disrupted global food supply chains, climate change caused severe droughts, floods and saltwater intrusion, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict triggered sharp price hikes in energy and grain. Domestically, we faced the same pressures – epidemics, market fluctuations and shifting consumer habits – all at once.

Despite these challenges, the sector showed remarkable resilience. Thanks to coordinated leadership from the central government and the combined efforts of local authorities, businesses and farmers, agriculture not only withstood the shocks but emerged stronger. It remained the backbone of the economy, providing stability and security when other sectors were under strain.

We focused on transforming agriculture from a volume-driven model to one based on sustainability and higher value. That shift has paid off. Agricultural GDP has grown by an average of 3.7 per cent a year, surpassing targets, and is on track to reach 4 per cent by 2025.

Exports of farm, forestry and fishery products have risen by 8.4 per cent annually and are projected to exceed US$65 billion this year. Eight out of ten communes now meet national new rural standards, and forest coverage has increased to more than 42 per cent.

Institutional reform has been essential. Over the past five years the ministry has introduced major legal and policy changes to remove bottlenecks and attract investment. The merger of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in early 2025 created a unified framework for managing land, water, forests and climate policy – a historic step towards coherent and sustainable governance.

Digital infrastructure has expanded rapidly. A national database now connects agricultural and environmental data across provinces and cities, supporting better decision-making and faster public services.

Rural areas are also reaping the benefits. Tourism and agri-services have rebounded after the pandemic, and local economies are modernising around green industries and ecosystem-based livelihoods.

Agriculture and the environment were once treated as separate priorities. How has the new integrated approach changed policy and practice?

Resolution 19, issued by the Party’s Central Committee in 2022, marked a turning point. It reaffirmed agriculture as a national strength and called for complete restructuring – linking production with processing, logistics and markets, accelerating mechanisation and digitalisation, and placing science and technology at the centre.

The goal is to create an agricultural sector that is productive, climate-resilient and competitive.

The transformation is already visible. High-value sub-sectors such as seafood, fruit, timber and industrial crops are expanding rapidly. Nearly half a million hectares of low-yield rice land have been converted to aquaculture or other profitable crops, yet total rice output still reached 43.5 million tonnes in 2024, maintaining Việt Nam’s position as one of the world’s top exporters.

Livestock production is shifting to large-scale, biosecure and organic systems. Forestry and fisheries have both advanced while improving conservation. Around 260,000 hectares of new forest are planted each year, generating about VNĐ3.7 trillion (US$141 million) in ecosystem-service revenue and protecting more than seven million hectares of existing forest.

Fisheries output reached 9.6 million tonnes last year, up 16 per cent since 2020, with more sustainable offshore operations and stronger control of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Even amid global volatility, exports hit a record US$62.5 billion in 2024, with a trade surplus of nearly US$18 billion. Key products such as rice, coffee, fruit, wood and seafood remain strong in major markets including China, the US, Japan and the EU.

The ‘One Commune, One Product’ programme has certified more than 16,000 locally made goods rated three stars or higher, giving rural producers stronger national recognition.

At the same time, Việt Nam has reformed how it manages natural resources. The Land Law (2024), Water Resources Law (2023) and Geology and Minerals Law (2024) now provide a modern framework for transparency and sustainability.

The national land database is operational, 11 river-basin reservoir systems are managed under unified rules to ensure water security, and geological surveys have mapped 70 per cent of the mainland and 40 per cent of the seabed, contributing about VNĐ5 trillion (US$190 million) to the budget each year.

Environmental protection is now a central priority. The 2020 Environmental Protection Law and Việt Nam’s climate strategies to 2050, including methane-reduction and carbon-market plans, reinforce the national commitment to net-zero emissions.

By 2025, cities are expected to collect 95 per cent of solid waste, more than four million hectares of natural forest will be restored and protected, and conservation areas will cover over 7.5 per cent of the country.

Forecasting systems for storms, floods and heatwaves have been modernised to protect lives and crops. Irrigation networks now serve multiple purposes – production, drinking water, drought prevention and flood control – and disaster-response units operate in close coordination from central to local levels.

International cooperation is another key pillar. Việt Nam is working with global partners to secure finance, technology and market access for low-carbon agriculture. These partnerships are helping to expand export opportunities and establish Việt Nam as a regional leader in climate-smart, sustainable growth.

Science and innovation underpin all these efforts. The ministry oversees 21 research institutes, 34 training centres and 180 laboratories employing more than 11,000 scientists. It has issued 1,832 national standards and 175 technical regulations across agriculture and environment. Digital governance is expanding quickly, with most public services now available online.

Agriculture and the environment are now treated as one integrated strategy – connecting economic progress with the health of the land, water and the communities that depend on them.

What direction will the sector take from 2025 to 2030?

The next five years mark a new phase in national growth. The goal is for Vietnamese agriculture to rank among Southeast Asia’s most competitive and within the world’s top 15 by 2030 – modern, high-value, sustainable and firmly rooted in food security.

Several priorities underpin this vision. Food systems will be strengthened, exports expanded and production shifted towards higher-value, climate-resilient goods.

Adaptation to climate change will be accelerated through emissions reduction, biodiversity protection and efficient resource use. Science and innovation will drive productivity, with technology expected to contribute more than half of agricultural growth by 2030.

International engagement will also deepen as Việt Nam plays a more active role in regional discussions on food, water and climate security while safeguarding national interests.

Infrastructure will be a major focus, including upgrading dams and reservoirs, improving water supply for island communities, expanding flood-control systems and strengthening coastal and riverbank defences in vulnerable regions.

The country will also turn more deliberately towards the sea. Việt Nam’s marine economy holds vast potential, linking coastal and inland development, building sustainable industries and livelihoods and protecting sovereignty and maritime rights.

Four strategic shifts will support these ambitions. The first is institutional reform – removing legal barriers, decentralising decision-making and streamlining bureaucracy to encourage investment. The second is innovation and digital transformation, with completion of the national land database in 2025 and pilot zones for advanced agricultural models.

The third shift focuses on infrastructure renewal – expanding irrigation, reforestation and pollution-control systems built for a changing climate. The fourth centres on human capital – developing a new generation of capable leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs and skilled farmers ready to compete globally.

With steady government leadership and the united efforts of communities and businesses nationwide, Việt Nam’s agriculture and environment sector will continue to break new ground through 2030 – building not only a stronger economy but also a greener, more resilient future for all. — VNS