Int’l community hails Việt Nam’s hosting of Hanoi Convention signing ceremony

HÀ NỘI — The UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) Signing Ceremony & High-level Conference in Hà Nội on October 25-26 has earned widespread praise from the international community for its significance as well as Việt Nam’s proactive role as the host.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the event, Artur Lyukmanov, director of the Department of International Information Security of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, expressed his satisfaction with the proceedings.

Lyukmanov, also Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cooperation in the Field of Information Security, described the solemn signing ceremony as the result of meticulous preparation by Việt Nam, adding Russia was among the countries proposing the convention in 2019 and immediately supported Việt Nam’s initiative to host the signing ceremony in Hà Nội.

According to the official, the convention aims at providing countries with a set of essential tools against cybercrime. The five-year negotiations, despite challenges, succeeded as UN member countries recognised the significance of such a framework. Russia contributed to the Hà Nội event’s agenda with a roundtable on capacity improvement and technical support together with drills against cyberattacks.

The human element is the most important one in the fight against cybercrime, he said, adding it is playing a key role in bolstering Việt Nam – Russia cooperation in the area.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, South African Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamiloko T. Kubayi affirmed that the Hanoi Convention is significant to the international community, featuring provisions to protect the economy, infrastructure, and vulnerable people.

She noted that this is a technology-neutral convention which pays the way for international cooperation, including between Việt Nam and South Africa, in sharing skills, knowledge, and technical expertise.

The South African minister affirmed that Việt Nam was deserved to be the host of the event, describing Hà Nội as a peaceful and beautiful city. She stressed that the signing ceremony brought together national leaders and ministers, demonstrating their commitment to the convention while showing respect for Việt Nam.

Kubayi added that the convention will establish a foundation for Việt Nam and South Africa to exchange views, especially following the South African President's state visit to Việt Nam aimed at elevating bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership soon. Both countries have maintained robust relationship, supporting each other on multilateral platforms, including the UN. — VNA/VNS