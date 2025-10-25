Việt Nam harnesses collective strength for new phase of national development

HCM City – Given the draft documents for the 14th Party National Congress released for public consultation, a wave of enthusiastic engagement has swept across the nation, with officials, party members, and people from all walks of life contributing their insights to shape the country's future direction.

In Hồ Chí Minh City, experts and business leaders have expressed their hope to mobilise the youth and capitalise on advanced technologies to promote rapid and sustainable development.

According to Dương Trọng Phúc, deputy rector of Lý Tự Trọng communist youth union school, the widespread accessibility of the draft documents has created unprecedented opportunities for public engagement, allowing citizens to better understand the Party’s achievements over the past five years as well as orientations and plans for the coming time.

That the people could voice their opinions means they join hands to build the Party as well as safeguard the Party and political system, he highlighted.

Phúc agreed with the draft political report, which underscores enhanced education for the youth regarding revolutionary ideals, ethnics, patriotism, national pride, as well as dedication to and responsibility for the country. Besides, it also lays tress on the role of the youth in the Party development and the nation’s growth.

He also underscored the importance of enhancing digital skills, adding Việt Nam needs a well-structured digital competency framework for the youth to fill skill gaps and prepare for the future.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Director of Binh Minh Plastic Joint Stock Company Nguyễn Thanh Quan expressed his optimism as the draft documents put the emphasis on science – technology development as well as building of Hồ Chí Minh City as an innovative centre in subsequent years. He urged the creation of human resources development centres and incentives to retain talents.

Secretary-General of the Hồ Chí Minh City Computer Association Vũ Anh Tuấn welcomed the Party’s focus on forming an open and transparent legal framework and cutting administrative procedures to serve the people and businesses. He said if enterprises could contribute their feedbacks to the Party’s major policies, new initiatives will be grounded in reality and could be carried out immediately, helping businesses capitalise on the opportunities in the new era.

IT enterprises are hopeful that the upcoming policies will spur domestic market development and open doors to international expansion, Tuấn added. VNA/VNS