Mendez Principles support Việt Nam in fulfilling its role in international community

A workshop has been organised recently to discuss the Mendez Principles and the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Torture in Việt Nam. Two experts in the field spoke to Việt Nam News reporter Thu Trang about the principles’ and the Convention’s meaning in the new era.

Đào Anh Tới, deputy head of the Department of Legal Affairs, Administrative and Judicial Reform under the Ministry of Public Security

Based on the good cooperative relationship with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam and drawing on the results of some activities previously implemented between the two sides, the UNDP continues to support the Ministry of Public Security in organising a workshop to introduce and share experiences in implementing the Mendez Principles.

The principles are about effective interviewing techniques in investigation and information gathering, thereby supporting Việt Nam in fulfilling its role as an active and responsible member of the international community.

The Mendez Principles are a set of international guidelines on non-coercive interviewing based on respect for human rights.

In the context of countries increasingly focusing on enhancing the effectiveness of investigative activities, ensuring human rights and complying with international law, organising a workshop on the Méndez Principles holds special importance.

This set of principles provides a solution to traditional investigative methods, which can help minimise risks of torture, enhance the reliability of information obtained during interviews and harmonise statement-taking activities with human rights standards, thereby ensuring the legality of investigative outcomes.

Introducing and sharing experiences in implementing the Mendez Principles is necessary to better implement the Convention against Torture and to demonstrate Việt Nam's efforts in fulfilling its commitments under the Convention against Torture as well as in ensuring human rights.

It aligns with the task of expanding international cooperation activities to effectively implement the Convention against Torture and the recommendations of the Committee against Torture.

It is worth adding that this year marks 10 years since Việt Nam became a party to the Convention against Torture and the workshop also serves as an activity to mark Việt Nam's overall efforts and those of the Ministry of Public Security in particular in implementing the Convention.

The Mendez Principles represent an important step forward in modernising investigative and information-gathering activities.

They reflect the integration of law, ethics and science to ensure that justice is administered without harming human rights.

This is not only an objective requirement in the process of modernising law enforcement forces but also a necessary step to meet international commitments on preventing and combating torture and cruel, inhuman treatment.

Applying these principles not only enhances the legality and effectiveness of the investigative process but also contributes to building public trust in the criminal justice system.

This year’s activities are not only to introduce interviewing techniques but also opportunities for Vietnamese judicial agencies, law enforcement agencies, research agencies, educational institutions and social organisations to exchange and share experiences, access international experiences, update modern scientific knowledge, raise awareness and thereby develop guidance materials or propose applications suitable to Việt Nam's context.

Through discussion on the Mendez Principles, officials in the field can create systematic opportunities to access advanced interrogation methods worldwide, strengthening evidence-based interviewing skills, building trust and meeting international commitments.

They are also able to expand opportunities for direct learning from international experts, learning experiences in implementing international interviewing models into practice to contribute to consolidating modern, transparent investigations that respect human rights.

Besides, we can promote international cooperation with international organisations and foreign law enforcement agencies.

Sabina Stein, assistant resident representative and head of the Governance and Participation Unit of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam

The Mendez Principles are really about good practices in criminal investigations. And it is about ensuring that criminal investigations are based on universal principles that really reduce the risk of any coercion or ill-treatment in the context of a criminal investigation.

And that is core of course for a criminal system that inspires trust from the public, that the society feels confident that the criminal system will yield justice and will yield the trust all while protecting the individuals involved in those investigations, both the person conducting the investigation and those who are being interviewed. So it really is about trust in a system that delivers justice for all.

The Mendez Principles and that shift that we describe from confession towards evidence-based is really targeting those who are involved in investigations, the practitioners, the law enforcement officers, those who have the real responsibility and task of reaching the truth and of reaching the evidence.

So they need support. They need to be empowered. They need to be helped. And the training and capacity building needs to be tailored to their needs.

Let's remember these are professionals who have hands-on experience who need to deal with very complex and difficult cases. So we need to tailor the capacity building to their needs and make it really practical.

UNDP looks forward to supporting the Ministry of Public Security in developing further capacity building for those investigators who across the country are trying to help keep the country safe.

We hope that we will be able to sit with the Ministry of Public Security and decide what are the next steps and what is required to really help operationalise the Mendez Principles in Việt Nam.

For us we take the lead from the national authorities and of course we are ready to support. We are here for long-term accompaniment of the authorities so we're ready and I think today will help us further define the needs. — VNS